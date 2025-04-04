Madrid | Issue #92

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Madrid This Weekend

AI-generated / ChatGPT

It’s Friday again!

We may not get the sun we were hoping for, but at least it looks like it’s not going to rain—and that’s already good enough for us.

The Holy Week is approaching and you know how big that is in Spain, so make sure to check out the many events happening around town (right now there’s an open-air exhibit at the Plaza Mayor that might be worth checking out).

Old standby. If not, there’s always a terraza for you and your friends. No matter what people say, tinto de verano season is already in full swing.

Do not let them tell you otherwise. 🍷

1.🏠 Casa Decor 2025

Ever wanted to (legally) enter one of those big old mansions you see around Madrid? This is your chance! The 2025 edition of Casa Decor is here and, for a few weeks, you’ll be able to see the latest trends in interior design, architecture and art. (So basically feel like a rich person for 20 minutes).

Casa Decor is the largest exhibition event in the decor sector , both in Spain and in Europe because of its magnitude and duration. For this 60th edition, a truly authentic “Casa Decor building” has been chosen, located at Calle de Sagasta 33 (in Chamberí). It features the classic architectural style that has defined Casa Decor throughout its 33-year journey.

The building spans 7,141 square meters, distributed across six floors. It occupies the entire street-facing block of Calle Sagasta, and will work as a blank canvas to show the latest trends in interior design, design and lifestyle, led by the most leading professionals and brands in the sector.

Each edition brings together over 200 exhibitors, including professionals and companies, “to promote their work, products, or services through this comprehensive platform”.

Get those tickets while they last!

🖥️ What: Casa Decor 2025

📍 Where: Calle de Sagasta 33, Madrid

📅 When: Through May 18, check website for schedule

🎟 Tickets: Starting at €30

2.🎭 Music for Hitler: A Powerful Portrait of Art, Exile, and Resistance

Here’s a timely one, considering how Nazis are en vogue now.

Music for Hitler is a gripping new drama that brings to life one of the most intense episodes in the life of legendary cellist Pau Casals.

Written by Yolanda García Serrano and Juan Carlos Rubio (who also directs), the play is set in Nazi-occupied France during World War II and is based on real events.

In 1943, after being exiled from Spain for opposing Franco’s regime, Casals is living in the south of France, dedicating his resources to helping Spanish refugees in labor camps. One day, he receives a chilling invitation: to perform for Adolf Hitler on the 10th anniversary of his rise to power.

The play is a tense and emotional exploration of integrity, courage, and the moral weight of art in dark times.

The cast includes Carlos Hipólito, Kiti Mánver, Cristóbal Suárez, and Marta Velilla. And look! We made it all the way through without mentioning Elon Musk.

🖥️ What: Música para Hitler

📍 Where: Teatros del Canal, Calle de Cea Bermúdez 1, Madrid.

📅 When: Through April 20. Check website for schedule.

🎟 Tickets start at €9

3.🎨 Barjola, an Apocryphal Portrait: A Bold Dialogue Between Past and Present

Madrid’s Espacio SOLO has just launched one of the most compelling and interesting exhibits of the year and you definitely shouldn’t miss it.

Barjola, an Apocryphal Portrait pays tribute to the legacy of Juan Barjola (1919–2004) , a central figure in Spanish neo-figuration and expressionism. More than a retrospective, it’s a conversation across time connecting Barjola’s haunting, works with more than 20 contemporary artists from the SOLO Collection.

Get ready for a powerful mix of painting, sculpture, ceramics, kinetic art, and AI-driven pieces by artists like Stephan Balkenhol, Tomoo Gokita, Paco Pomet, Eva Alonso, and Tobias Bradford, alongside works by iconic figures such as Francis Bacon and David Lynch.

Barjola’s art was deeply human and disturbingly raw, and tackled everything from war and violence to the psychological chaos of modern life. His work is still very much relevant today and this exhibit proves it.

🖥️ What: Barjola, an Apocryphal Portrait

📍 Where: Espacio SOLO, Plaza de la Independencia 5, Madrid.

📅 When: Through 2025. Check website for opening hours.

🎟 Tickets: €14 (or free admission on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays all day and Friday mornings)

4. 🎶 Organ Music in San Ginés 2025: A Holy Week Tradition Returns

Repent, sinners! Holy Week is approaching and you better be confessed.

Easter season is almost here and as part of the city’s Semana Santa (Holy Week) celebrations, the Church of San Ginés once again hosts this very traditional and now classic Organ Music Cycle

Now in its 18th edition , this year’s theme revolves around “the variety of musical styles in organ music,” and it promises “a rich journey through centuries of sound, showcasing the organ as the symphonic instrument of choice.

The cycle lasts all month, but on April 4 (today) you can expect acclaimed English organist Thomas Trotter (City Organist of Birmingham) to open the cycle with works by J.S. Bach, John Stanley, Gustav Holst, and Percy Whitlock.

This series is free to attend and offers a moment of spiritual and musical reflection in one of Madrid’s most historic churches. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Christian or an Atheist, if you’re a classical music lover or simply looking for a powerful sensory experience this Easter, this is definitely the place to be.

🖥️ What: Organ Music in San Ginés

📍 Where: San Ginés Church, Calle del Arenal 13, Madrid.

📅 When: April 4, 6:30 pm

🎟 Tickets: Free admission (seats limited)

5.💃🏻 Matarife / Paraiso: Desire, Illusion, and Flamenco Without Borders

Are you a flamenco fan? Then don’t miss the chance to experience something like you’ve never seen before thanks to Andrés Marín and Ana Morales.

Marín and Morales are two of the most acclaimed figures in contemporary flamenco and they bring a bold and deeply emotional performance to Madrid. This is not your typical touristy tribute to flamenco tradition. It’s a daring exploration of human desire, illusion, and the risk we take when chasing what moves us.

The show is loosely inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy , but it doesn’t offer a literal journey through heaven and hell. Instead, it presents paradise as a place we choose to lose ourselves in — not for salvation, but for longing.

Through choreography and live music that blend the sacred and profane, the classical and contemporary, Marín and Morales tear down boundaries and reshape flamenco in real time.

The result is a radical, expressive, and uncompromising vision that both honors and betrays the roots of the genre. Don’t miss this one.

🖥️ What: Matarife / Paraíso

📍 Where: Centro Danza Matadero, Paseo de la Chopera 14, Madrid.

📅 When: Through April 6. Check website for schedule.

🎟 Tickets start at €22,20.

