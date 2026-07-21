🚨 Welcome to Props — The Bubble's real estate newsletter. You're here because Spanish real estate is fascinating, insane, occasionally enraging, and — if you have a little money and play it right — profitable. Every week we bring you the data, the deals, the people making it happen, and the ones making it worse.

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Spain's housing petri dish

Catalonia in general — and Barcelona specifically — have served as a kind of petri dish for Spain's housing policy experiments: rent controls, subsidized housing quotas, restrictions on tourist lets, and more.

And the outcome of these experiments? Well, a new batch of data has come in during the last week, and the results are, to put it charitably, mixed.

Let us count the ways: