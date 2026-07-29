🚨 Welcome to Props — The Bubble's real estate newsletter. You're here because Spanish real estate is fascinating, insane, occasionally enraging, and — if you have a little money and play it right — profitable. Every week we bring you the data, the deals, the people making it happen, and the ones making it worse.

Like all good Spaniards, this newsletter is taking August off to relax, refresh and spend some time on the beach. 🏖️ See you back here in September!

So sit back and enjoy! And send your tips, comments, suggestions, and all-cash offers to ian@thebubble.com.

Real estate takes no vacation. OK, it does.

Summer is finally here, blessed be the lord! Seriously, we’ve been driving on fumes the last few weeks as that most holy of times — summer vacation — comes into view.

And you know who else is running on fumes? The government. Between the fires, the trials, and the World Cup (¡Vamos 🇪🇸!), they haven’t had a moment to focus on the long term. Most importantly — considering this is a real estate newsletter — they haven’t been able to focus on housing.

The government was meant to roll out its long-awaited housing decree yesterday, after seeing an earlier version repealed in April. So why did it fail? Basically, Jenga. As in, in order to please all the political parties whose support it needed, it had to pile on so many rules that the law collapsed from its own weight.

But that doesn’t mean the decree is dead. It just means it will come back with a vengeance in September, just like us. And the decree, if it finally passes, will have massive effects on the real estate market and everyone in it — people, perhaps, like you! 🫵

Let us count the ways: