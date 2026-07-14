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As sales slow, prices will _____

We banged on about this last week. And in our inaugural edition.

The number of home sales is slumping, dropping 7.6% in May compared to the same month a year ago, for the fifth monthly drop in a row.

The question is when a slowdown in sales translates into a slowdown in prices. Every increase in prices, or in interest rates, pushes more potential buyers out of the market — and, as we'll see, investors too. And yet the prices keep rising.

Let's dive into what's holding the market up — and what could finally bring it down: