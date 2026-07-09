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Isidra Mencos's avatar
Isidra Mencos
12h

Where to start? There’s so much info in this article! Biggest outrage: the radioactive barrels. Just what we needed (not). Hyper destructive pollution in an already deteriorating ocean.

Then the alliance PP-VOX is scary. Spain’s right slides into Trumpian world faster every day —and look where this has taken us in the U.S. To hell and not back. With one of the strongest growth economies in Europe, Sanchez is still reviled and hated. The same racism card that gave us the Don is playing in Spain. Sad.

And those clothes… Really Sánchez knows how to milk social media, but the campaign is ridiculous and the clothes hideous.

Thanks for keeping us informed and laughing!

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