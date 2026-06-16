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We don't want to get your hopes up, but…

Here’s a number that may make you feel a little tingle of warmth and fuzziness: in May 2026, Spanish rental prices rose just 3% year-on-year. That’s the slowest rate of growth in nearly three years.

Now, before you break out the cava or the MDMA (we won't judge), let’s be clear about what this does and doesn’t mean. It doesn’t mean rents are cheap — Spain’s average rental price hit a record €14.76 per square meter per month, and Madrid’s is nearly €22. And it doesn’t mean the housing crisis is over, or even close to over. What it does mean is that after years of brutal, relentless double-digit increases, the rental market may be running into…not a cliff, but maybe one of those emergency brake ramps for out-of-control trucks?

And the reason, according to analysts? It’s not that supply has improved (as we've said, households are growing faster than housing). It’s that tenants have simply run out of money.

Let us count the ways: