Dear Subscriber,

Big changes are afoot. No, we haven’t sold out (tragic) or been canceled (miraculous). But we are rebranding.

The newsletter formerly known as The Tapa is now The Bubble.

Why?

Because some of us (aka Adrian Bono ) never liked the name.

Because it sounded like a food blog, which we are not.

But mostly because The Bubble perfectly describes what we do—pop the bubble you’re in and show you what’s happening in others, from politics and pop culture to sports and beyond.

New name, same newsletter. Same dumb high-end humor. Same weekly dive into the absurdity of the world, delivered with just enough self-awareness to keep us from becoming insufferable. We explain everything in the amateurish-looking video posted above. Hey, at least now you what we look like!

But this is also a glow-up. We’re expanding—soon, there will be more video, more social content, and more ways for you to tell us what you love, hate, or simply tolerate. We’re adding new topics like real estate, opinion pieces, and in-depth explainers. And hopefully, we’ll launch a Spanish edition, with more countries to follow (because “The Tapa” wouldn’t make much sense in, say, Germany).

Our mission is to help people understand a country that isn’t their own while giving locals a fresh perspective on their own.

So, what do we need from you? Keep reading. Recommend us. Follow us on our socials: Instagram, Linkedin, YouTube, TikTok, Threads and Bluesky.

And if you’re feeling generous (or maybe a little guilty about all the free content), consider becoming a paying member. This newsletter is a lot of work, and while we love doing it, we also love eating.

More to come. See you soon!

and