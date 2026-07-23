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Plea dealing

🤦 Jeez, José Luis. With friends like these…

Ever had a terrible week where it felt like the world was against you and even your besties were out to bring you down? Well, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero (aka ZP), the former prime minister from 2004-2011 (and BFF, at least until recently, of current PM Pedro Sánchez), just had that — ✖️1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣. Let us count the ways!

The Two Julios. ZP’s bad, no good, terrible week came courtesy of two men who happen to share a name — and, apparently, a strong preference for not going to prison if they can avoid it. They provided testimony to court this week in a sprawling corruption and money laundering probe linked to the controversial €53m government rescue of airline Plus Ultra during the pandemic (which ZP is accused of organizing behind the scenes — for a cut). And let’s just say if there was a bus in the vicinity, they definitely threw ZP under it.

The least believable claim. When ZP testified in court last month, he was extremely sure of himself, as in, “I did not speak with anyone, absolutely anyone from the public sector about the rescue of Plus Ultra. There will be no one who can say otherwise.” But oh, did these people say otherwise.

Julio #1: Julio Martínez Martínez (”Julito”) — ZP’s longtime running buddy (literally: they jogged together nearly every day) and the administrator of a consultancy, Análisis Relevante, through which ZP collected plenty of money, ostensibly for “reports” based on his government experience. Julito had kept quiet since his arrest last December, but this week he went full-on Aldama — turning state’s evidence, in hopes of a sentence reduction, just like the star witness Víctor de Aldama scored in a previous corruption scandal (see: Caso Koldo). He told the judge that ZP ran Análisis Relevante from the shadows, off the books but pulling the strings on everything. ZP knew every step of the Plus Ultra bailout — and told Julito on Feb. 26, 2021, two full weeks before the official cabinet vote, that approval was coming. Oh, and ZP’s daughters were on the payroll too.

Julio #2: Julio Martínez Sola, Plus Ultra’s president, plus ex-CEO Roberto Roselli: confessed in writing that they paid €530,000 in fake invoices as ZP’s 1% cut for making the bailout come true. The invoices described the money charged as being for “monthly advisory reports” that either didn’t exist or were, the executives admitted, “irrelevant.” Oh — and part of ZP’s payment came in the form of 46 unreimbursed business class flights. Because if you’re gonna set up a dodgy bailout for an airline, the least they can do is fly you in the Big Boy Seats.

How we got here. ZP and Julito met in 2011 when Julito bought ZP’s house in Vera, Almería — the sale was signed at La Moncloa while ZP was still PM (totally normal!). In 2019, they set up Análisis Relevante with ZP conspicuously off the paperwork. Clients included Venezuelan-linked businessmen, and eventually Plus Ultra. Along the way, police found €286,000 in cash at Julito’s home (hidden in a golf bag and behind a radiator because…where else?) and €1.3m in jewelry in ZP’s office safe. Routine stuff.

What the parties said.

So, what happens next? The court described Julito’s testimony as “valuable“ but noted he was frustratingly vague on the key question we are all asking: who exactly did ZP lobby inside the government? (”I don’t know,” said Julito, somewhat unhelpfully.) Plus Ultra’s president and ex-CEO will testify in person — but not until after August. ZP still hasn’t explained the jewelry. And his legal team’s bid to throw out the evidence gathered from people’s phones as unconstitutionally obtained got kneecapped when Julito confirmed the messages in open court.

If there were a contract on Kalshi, we’d put money on ZP going down. Actually, there are markets on Kalshi and Polymarket, though neither has him being arrested in 2026. But, slowly, painfully, one deposition at a time, we bet on him taking the fall.

More news below. 👇👇

🔔 Don’t miss the latest episode of The Bubble Podcast!

Episode 3 of The Bubble Podcast is out! We discuss the potential PP-Vox national coalition with political scientist Pablo Simón and whether it’s easy for foreigners to make friends in Spain.

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💬 Five things to discuss at dinner parties

1. 🏆 The National Football Team celebrated winning the World Cup with 2M people in Madrid

Do you feel that? It’s called an emotional hangover, and it’s what we’re all feeling this week after the epic, nail-biting Sunday night we all had. And if you thought Spain was done celebrating after beating Argentina, think again.

Madrid on Monday turned into one ginormous victory parade as millions of people (seriously, millions) flooded the streets to welcome home the new world champions. The partying started in New Jersey, with Donald Trump apparently now saying it’s all good with Pedro Sánchez 🥳, before arriving in Madrid, where the world champions landed on Monday afternoon.

They headed to the Royal Palace of Zarzuela to meet with King Felipe VI (aka F6), Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, who greeted each player individually. Wunderkind Lamine Yamal, who the King seems to have a soft spot for, broke protocol and gave him a bro hug, which they both seemed to enjoy. It didn’t really feel like a formal state reception, which is good.

The players’ outfits raised a few eyebrows because they looked like they had borrowed an oversized suit from their parents. Turns out it’s an exclusive outfit designed by Loewe that costs €4,730 each (proof we know nothing about fashion).

The team then headed to La Moncloa to meet with PM Sánchez. Rodri carried the trophy into the gardens before the squad posed for the now mandatory photo on the steps of the presidential palace.

Looking forward. Sánchez congratulated them and, since we’re set to co-host the 2030 World Cup alongside Portugal and Morocco, he joked about Spain winning another one in four years. (Jesus, dude, let them at least get a good night's sleep).

Road trip. The players then climbed aboard an open-top bus and slowly made their way through Madrid to Plaza Cibeles (i.e., city hall).

The streets were packed from hours beforehand, and the mood on the bus was… festive. Borja Iglesias handled DJ duties, the team drank alcoholic beverages, the trophy was passed from player to player, and internet boyfriend Ferran Torres (more on him below) chose to wear a red cap reading “Make Spain Great Again”, which many interpreted as a nod to Trump (we, however, suspect trolling).

Partay! By the time the bus rolled into Cibeles around 10 p.m., Madrid had become one giant sea of red. Authorities estimate that roughly two million people lined the streets throughout the afternoon, while around 120,000 fans packed into Cibeles itself for the final celebration.

The champions walked onto the stage one by one to songs they had personally chosen (see video above). Rodri acted as MC and coach Luis de la Fuente got an emotional standing ovation (he is a really nice guy, after all).

Oh, and maybe-MAGA Ferran Torres (who scored the only goal against Argentina) was celebrated as a hero.

Superstars. To close the night, it felt almost inevitable that the party would finish with the players singing the unofficial anthem of Spain’s campaign, Aitana’s Superestrella (aka the song of the summer).

Then Aitana hopped on stage and sang it too while everyone (players included) jumped around in excitement.

Good kids. Judging from the last few weeks, the Spanish team might be world champions, but they still come across as remarkably grounded.

We’re muy proud. 😍

2. 👨🏻‍⚖️ Brussels gave Sánchez a win over Catalonia separatists’ amnesty

Great news (for some)! After almost three years, Spain’s divisive amnesty law has finally been settled. Many people hated it and said it was unconstitutional and hoped Brussels would eventually strike it down. Spoiler alert: it didn't.

Big day. The EU's highest court ruled on Thursday that the amnesty law does not violate EU law, handing Sánchez a political and legal victory—and bringing Catalan separatist (and outlaw) leader Carles Puigdemont one step closer to returning to Spain.

Recap. Back in 2017, Catalonia held an illegal independence referendum despite Spain’s Constitutional Court saying it was unconstitutional. Then-Catalan regional president Carles Puigdemont fled to Belgium to avoid arrest, and some Catalan leaders were jailed while Spain spent years locked in a bitter political and judicial battle.

Sánchez failed to win a majority in the 2023 elections and needed the support of Puigdemont’s right-wing Junts separatist party to repeat as PM, so he agreed to pass an amnesty law (something he said he wouldn't do) that would erase criminal responsibility for hundreds of people linked to the independence push between 2011 and 2023. He says the goal is to help ease tensions between Madrid and Catalonia (and help him be PM, of course).

Implementation hasn’t been simple. While many lower courts have applied the law, Spain’s Supreme Court has refused to grant amnesty to Puigdemont himself, arguing that the alleged misuse of public funds during the referendum should not be covered (hence why he’s still living in Belgium).

Enter the EU. The Court of Justice of the European Union examined two major questions Spanish courts had sent to Luxembourg: does the amnesty violate EU financial rules? And does it conflict with European anti-terrorism legislation? The answer was “no” to both.

The Sánchez government celebrated the ruling, and Catalan regional president Salvador Illa (a non-separatist socialist) said there are now “no more excuses” and demanded Spanish courts apply the law immediately.

The PP wasn’t as happy. While they said they respected the ruling, they insisted nothing had changed politically. Their argument remains that Sánchez traded legal impunity for parliamentary votes (which is true, but not against EU rules).

Poochie not in the clear. Despite celebrating what he called “a resounding victory”, Puigdemont (pronounced pooch-the-mont, aka poochie) still can’t come home.

Local issues. Spain’s Supreme Court (which leans right) continues to argue that Poochie’s alleged misuse of Spanish public money falls outside the amnesty because it constituted a personal financial benefit—an issue the EU ruling didn’t resolve (it only ruled in the context of EU, not local, law). So, his arrest warrant remains active. 🚔

Poochie is pissed off frustrated by the delay, so he has now filed a complaint before the European Commission, accusing Spanish institutions of refusing to properly apply European law.

Ball in Spain’s court. The decisive battle now moves to the Constitutional Court (which leans right), which is expected to rule this fall. Expect it to rule in Poochie's favor.

3. 👰🏻 Ferrán Torres is the internet’s new boyfriend, and he has tons of lovers (and haters too)

If you are terminally online like we are, chances are you are now turned on by in love with Ferrán Torres, the 26-year-old F.C. Barcelona forward who has become the face of Spain’s World Cup victory, not just because he scored the winner against Argentina, but because, well... have you seen him? The hair. The smile. The jawline. (And yes, the queerbaiting.) Social media has collectively lost its mind.

The Ferran fan club now includes just about everyone. The ladies. The gays. Even plenty of straight guys seem perfectly comfortable admitting that Spain’s World Cup hero is ridiculously good-looking.

While international media is already treating him like football’s newest heartthrob, poor Ferran is also dealing with some negativity at home. It’s been quite the week.

💘 The love. Ladies, he’s single! However, The Sun (as in, the tabloid, yes) reports that he spent Spain’s World Cup after-party flirting with singer Ana Mena after the pair were spotted together throughout the celebrations.

😡 The hate. Because this is Spain, the honeymoon didn’t last very long. First came the “Make Spain Great Again” cap that he wore and the suspicions surrounding why he wore it. Then came the housing controversy.

A buitre too? A spokesperson for left-wing party Sumar publicly accused Ferran of being a housing speculator, claiming his investment company owned around 20 homes and comparing it to a “vulture fund” while arguing for tougher housing laws. The story quickly spread across local media — until other outlets started digging into the details.

Or not. According to El Español, it’s fake news as the accusation appears to be based on a misunderstanding. The news site says Ferran does not own 20 homes. Instead, most of his assets reportedly consist of office spaces, with only four residential properties in his portfolio. At the time of writing, the competing claims haven’t yet been independently fact-checked, so we’ll hold off on declaring a winner in that particular internet fight.

And just when you thought things couldn’t get any weirder... A mural painted in Barcelona by famous street artist TV Boy, celebrating Ferran kissing the World Cup trophy, lasted less than 24 hours before it was vandalized with pro-independence slogans and “Puta Espanya” graffiti.

Some separatist figures had openly encouraged people to deface it after Spain’s victory celebrations filled Catalan streets with Spanish flags.

Oh, well… In other words, welcome back to normal Spanish politics. (Ferran, we still stan you).

4. 🚬 One more nail in smoking’s coffin

You’ll remember Spain’s first anti-smoking law in 2005, if you’re of a certain age (like, old). You’ll also remember that people said it could never work — Spaniards would never stop lighting up in bars and restaurants, because that’s what they do. And yet, it worked. The rate fell from 33% then to about 20% today, and the hospitality industry’s predictions of ruin never materialized. And now, the government has gone back for more.

What happened: The cabinet of PM Sánchez approved a sweeping new tobacco bill on Tuesday — the biggest overhaul of anti-smoking legislation in over a decade — and sent it to Parliament. The key new measures:

Terraces, beaches, and beyond. Bar and restaurant terraces, beaches (sea and river), swimming pools, national parks, sports facilities, and even outdoor events like concerts (‼️) all go smoke-free.

Fifteen-metre buffer zones around sensitive spaces, like schools, hospitals, universities, museums, libraries, and children’s parks.

Minors banned from smoking — not just from buying, which was already the rule. Parents or guardians pay the €200–600 fine when their kids are caught, though it can be swapped for community service.

Vapes equated with cigarettes. E-cigarettes, shishas, and nicotine-free devices face the same restrictions as tobacco and can only be sold in specialist shops — not convenience stores, not bazaars, not vending machines.

An advertising wipeout. No ads online, on TV, or in shop windows. Presenters and influencers can no longer be shown vaping or smoking on screen.

A brief history. The 2005 law banned smoking in enclosed spaces but let bars keep designated smoking rooms. The industry worked hard to preserve that loophole, but in 2011 it was closed. Hospitality groups predicted catastrophe, which…never came. Spain went from 9.6 million smokers in 2010 to 7.9 million a decade later, while cigarette pack sales fell from 4.6 billion in 2005 to 2.2 billion in 2022 (tourists obviously bought a few).

The new bill still has to survive Parliament, where the government needs the support of PP or Junts — neither of which has committed to ‘yes’. The PP has concerns about the terrace ban’s economic impact on hospitality because, you know, people like a smoke with a caña.

Two things were notably absent from the final text — mandated plain packaging (blocked by the PSOE; Sumar plans to add it by amendment) and a ban on disposable vapes (awaiting an EU ruling). No matter what, smoking’s running out of breath.

5. 🫢 That nude crowd photographer is coming to the Canaries

Ever had the urge to wander around a photo shoot in the Canary Islands, buck-assed naked except for being painted head to toe in rainbow colors? Well, it’s your chance! Because Spencer Tunick — the photographer of tons of nude people being all comfortable with their not overly gymed-up bodies — is coming to town.

What’s going on? On July 26 (aka Sunday), Tunick will descend on Gran Canaria for Gran Spectrum, a mass participation installation in which hundreds of volunteers will have their bodies painted in the colors of various LGBTQIA+ flags and then pose across Las Palmas and Maspalomas.

Backers. The project is backed by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and the Canaries government as part of the Culture & Business Pride 2026 festival. Participants get a limited-edition print of the final image. The number of participants? That will be secret until the day.

Who is he, anyway? Tunick started in New York in the 1990s, photographing solo nudes in empty early-morning streets. (You could do nude photos in public there, as long as they were for artistic purposes.) One day he realized he had more than 70 people’s numbers and thought, why not get them all together naked at once?

United Naked Nations. The first group shoot — 28 people outside the UN in New York — told him he was onto something. He’s since done 4,500–7,000 people in Barcelona (2003) and a record 18,000–20,000 in Mexico City (2007). (South Korea and Taiwan shot down other big shoots.) He tried Gran Canaria’s neighbor Tenerife a decade ago — it fell through; he says he can’t remember why.

What’s new? This shoot is more explicitly political than most of his work, a response to the anti-LGBTQIA+ climate in the U.S.: “There’s a lot of misinformation from the government, and it’s generating fear and violence.”

Another twist. The body paint also pushes things further into abstraction — Tunick calls what he does “abstract paintings with bodies in public space,” citing Yayoi Kusama and Ellsworth Kelly as influences. Less photography, more collective sculpture. And bottoms and stuff.

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