The Bubble Newsletter

The Bubble Newsletter

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Laura May, PhD's avatar
Laura May, PhD
3h

It was a TRIP seeing Spanish flags everywhere Sunday. Normally the flags you see are Catalan, Pride, and Palestinian, in that order. It felt very weird.

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