The Bubble Newsletter

The Bubble Newsletter

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Richard Clarke's avatar
Richard Clarke
1d

Just want to call you guys out for yet another balanced, well-researched article that gives an accurate picture of a complex story in an amusing and easy to digest format. Thanks!

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MargaretGypsy
1d

Thank you, as always, for your news. The whole situation is heartbreaking. As someone who spends a lot of time in Morocco, this was very difficult to watch from afar. May our world find peace and may those who suffer, cease to suffer.

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