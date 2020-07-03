WTF: The President’s Approval Ratings Drop As Lockdown Continues in Buenos Aires

By Bubble Staff | [email protected] | July 3, 2020 7:38pm
The Buenos Aires metropolitan area is back to phase one this week and it looks like it’s now affecting President Alberto Fernández’s popularity.
To Bolsonaro supporters, last week’s events could have more of an effect on the government vis à vis its popularity than any threat cabinet members might make against democratic institutions.
Argentina’s economic strategy under Kulfas includes a greater role for the state and does not prioritize attracting international investment.
It’s Official. As the number of coronavirus detected cases rises, the Buenos Aires metro area is going back to square one.
The two countries that opted for no lockdown, Chile and Brazil, are among the four that have suffered most deaths per capita in the continent.