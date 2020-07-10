WTF: Hitting Rock Bottom Again

By Bubble Staff | [email protected] | July 10, 2020 7:40pm
Just when you thought our Independence Day week couldn’t be that bad, turns out you were wrong.
author
The Bubble is Argentina’s guide to pop culture in English for foreigners and local English speakers alike. Launched in 2013, our website has had one goal: the explain Argentina’s reality and news through the eyes of pop culture.
See author's posts
Tags: coronavirus, WTF
The staggering 26.4% drop was announced by the INDEC last week.
by Bubble Staff
Days before the global pandemic sent us all into lockdown, dozens upon dozens of registered U.S. voters gathered at the American Club of Buenos Aires to exercise our right to vote (from abroad).
Brazil’s latest unemployment figures, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, was filled with records — none of them positive.
The Buenos Aires metropolitan area is back to phase one this week and it looks like it’s now affecting President Alberto Fernández’s popularity.