Wildfires add to Argentina’s worries

Share







Among many other things, 2020 has been a year in which wildfires have captured the attention globally, and Argentina has been no exception. With fires across the north, in Córdoba province and in the Paraná Delta, the debate over whether farmers, a dry season, climate change or the simple cyclical accumulation of flammable dry mass are to blame has been ongoing, as the images of huge flames near roads and cities added to the gloomy feel that Argentines have lived through this year.

The article below goes deep into what’s going on in the Paraná region, one of the richest and most central to life in Argentina.

Since the beginning of the year, more than 18,000 wildfires have destroyed a large part of Argentina’s Paraná Delta, a wetland home to unique biodiversity that provides oxygen and drinking water to millions of people and greatly mitigates the effects of climate change.

Click Here to Read Full Story