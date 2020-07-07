Why Mail-In Votes From Argentina Matter

Share







The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

Days before the global pandemic sent us all into lockdown, dozens upon dozens of registered U.S. voters gathered at the American Club of Buenos Aires to exercise our right to vote (from abroad). Convened by our local chapter of Democrats Abroad – the official Democratic Party arm for millions of Americans living outside of the United States – about a hundred of us living in Argentina added our votes to the 40,000 cast in this year’s Global Presidential Primary. Excitement was in the air… then came COVID19.

> Click here to read the full story