Where You Can Order Delivery During the Mandatory Quarantine in BA

Yes, we know. In less than three months the world has turned upside down.

But Argentina is a country where people face different struggles daily, and often it is from those situations that the creativity that characterize us emerges. Some of the most amazing and authentic restaurants, cafés and bars are offering a delivery system for loyal customers, the only way to work that’s allowed by the. Ordering delivery is the best way to help and cooperate, so the restaurants you love can overcome the difficulties they are experiencing in this bizarre moment when diners cannot physically even approach the establishments.

We made a list of interesting and special places where you can order food and enjoy some of the most amazing dishes – all from the comfort of your own place:

13 Fronteras

13 Fronteras is one of the greatest restaurants in Argentina. Head Chef Dave Soady views his menu as an art form. The core idea of his dishes comes from his experience driving a car from Washington DC to Argentina. Originally 13 Fronteras was located in San Telmo, but Dave’s currently opening a new restaurant in Palermo, where he’s cooking up a different dish each week. Week one featured the Mexican Sandwich: pork with black chipotle sauce over sourdough bread with papaya and arugula, garnished with patacones, or crispy fried plantains. Each weekly dish will cost is 400 pesos.

You can order by calling +54911 2857-8859 and Dave will deliver your order by Rappi or Glovo. Payment is only via Mercadopago.

Gonzalo Alvarez Sushi – Sushi de Gonzo

Gonzalo has been a sushiman for over 15 years and he’s been working alone for private events for the last 7. All of his dishes for his diners are prepared with the same enthusiasm and dedication as if you had hired Gonzalo for your private event. So why not have a sushi party at home?

Meat or vegetarian spring rolls and pork and nira gyozas are 60 pesos each. When available, you can order an amazing sole ceviche to share for 600 pesos. You can also order mixed sushi rolls, from nigiris and sashimi of salmon and shrimp. Obviously it comes with soy sauce, wasabi, ginger and chopsticks!

You can pay cash, wire transfer or Mercado Pago. His Instagram is @elsushidegonzo and his phone is 11 45607963

Envidia

Envidia is an organic market that sells all types of vegetables, fruits, and snacks. They use and mix their own products to make tasty fresh juices. They have four different detox juices for 200 pesos each. The D01 has lemon, ginger, turmeric and honey, the D02 is made with carrot, apple and lemon. The D03 is a beet, apple, ginger and lemon juice. The D04 is also a good choice: it has kale, apple, ginger, lemon and celery.

You can order the juices and their other products from envidia.com.ar or by calling to 11 6 967 4047

Cheeky Bag Food Co.

From the guys that brought you 416 Snack Bar, they have a new delivery service called Cheeky Bag Food Co. They offer restaurant quality food designed to be eaten in the comfort of home.

All meals are delivered frozen and vacuum packed and ready to be dropped into simmering water in the package they arrive, ready to eat in just ten minutes. The menu offers different mains and a side for 500 pesos.



The mains dishes include:

Chicken Tinga: a Mexican stew made from a slow cooked chicken legs in a spicy tomato chipotle sauce.

Beef Bourguignon: a French stew of beef slowly simmered in red wine.

Coq Au Vin: also a French recipe from Burgundy, a chicken slow braised in red wine and brand, a supremely rich sauce

Coconut curry: an Indian inspired curry with potato and cauliflower simmered in coconut milk.

Ratatouille: a French vegetable stew of roasted thyme and rosemary scented tomato, eggplant and zucchini.



The sides include: garlic smash, rice pilaf or German potato salad.



The minimum order is 1500 pesos and includes free delivery within the city of Buenos Aires.



Contact them by WhatsApp: 1169180818 or email [email protected]

Beltran Bar

Beltran Bar is one of the most loved corners of the quiet neighborhood of Saavedra. This little bar offers an eclectic selection of music played only on vinyl, a small library of books and underground comic books and a good selection of crafted beers and sandwiches. The Intention of the bar is to make it a small meeting point. But until quarantine is over, owner Roque is preparing simple, homestyle menus:

A provolone cheese sandwich stuffed with grilled bell pepper and onions.

An Argentinian version of a classic pastrami sandwich with mozzarella cheese, sweet onion and arugula and an Aduki Schnitzel on homemade bread.

All options are 250 pesos and comes with country potatoes.

Beltran Bar also offers a variety of classic empanadas for 65 pesos each.

You can order until 7 PM by instagram: @beltranbarsaavedra or WhatsApp 1541765514

BONUS!

Niño Gordo

Niño Gordo is an asian grill restaurant. They mix oriental flavors with an Argentinian touch. Their menu combines s taste of China, Vietnam, Korea and Thailand with a Latin American twist. The menu is always changing so just contact them and ask what they’re offering for delivery!

Their chef is on Instagram as @omarhyh and also follow them! @xniniogordox