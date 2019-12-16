Where to Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Buenos AIres

Photo via HuffPo Photo via HuffPo

Share







It’s that time of year again! The holidays, when everyone is in a full-on tizzy, acting like things won’t be exactly the same next year. It’s hot, it’s humid, and few things are more depressing than cheap Christmas decorations cluttering apartment lobbies across the city. In any case, if you aren’t fortunate (?) enough to be celebrating with family this year, we put together a guide of where you can eat, drink, and be merry in Buenos Aires this holiday season. From Christmas to New Year’s, we’ve got you covered. Because we love you! That’s more than you can say about your own parents.

Before you read on, if you’re in need of some holiday-themed advice for getting through the perils of the season, don’t miss the classic edition of Dear Página: It’s the Most Horrible Time of the Year. You’re welcome.

Cantina Sunae

Everyone’s favorite Southeast Asian eatery is probably our #1 choice for celebrating the holidays in Buenos Aires. Seriously – there’s *zero* pionono or salsa golf in sight! The Palermo Hollywood restaurant will be serving a special menu for both Christmas dinner and New Year’s Eve, paired with the fabulous wines by Costa & Pampa. Start off with a watermelon and coconut gazpacho with Thai basil, then nosh on Philippine sausage, pate and guava (and more), and a suckling pig bun (!). For the main course, choose between five-spice marinated duck with ginger and tamarind sauce, or prawns and squid in a peanut curry sauce with coconut milk and seasonal veg. For dessert, the classic “halo halo” which includes stone fruit, lemongrass ice cream, melon granita, merengues, and more.

The menu includes all Costa & Pampa wine pairings as well as a sparkling wine toast, non-alcoholic beverages, coffee, or tea. If you book for New Year’s Eve, you’ll even get a snazzy party bag (cotillón is the best thing to ever be invented, honestly). Vegetarian and celiac options are available with prior notification.

All in will cost AR $5,300 and you can pay in cash or with Visa / MasterCard. A 30 percent deposit is required to confirm the reservation. Book at www.cantinasunae.com or by emailing [email protected]

Cantina Sunae | Humboldt 1626 | Tel: 4776-8122 | Instagram

Fayer

Get a little spicy at Fayer to ring in 2020. For New Year’s Eve, the modern Israeli-classic parrilla hybrid has prepared an extra-special menu para vos y tus amigues. Dive headfirst into loads of mezze, like a hummus trio (classic, roast beet, and pea), baba ghanoush, labneh with olive oil and za’atar, and a feast of fluffy breads. Move on to some cheese burekas, kibbe, and falafel; but save room for the main event. Grilled pastrami, Haifa salad, fries with ras el hanout… I’m drooling already. For dessert? Cigarros de frutos secos with pistachio ice cream. If you’re going, can I sit at your table? Please?

The menu includes unlimited drinks (!!) and costs AR $8,000 per person. You’ll need to book in advance, naturally.

Fayer | Av. Cerviño 4417 | Tel: 4774-3313 | Instagram

Vinotino Cocina Andante

Vinotinto is probably the best thing to happen to Buenos Aires. Is that an exaggeration? OK, maybe, but it’s actually not that far off the mark. The little kitchen that could whips up some of the most delicious food around, all at a price point that is delirante. Anyway, if you want to eat *actually* delicious food on Christmas Eve, but don’t feel like going out to a restaurant – or your family is impresentable and you need to keep them confined to your house – this is the solution for you.

There are loads of options from which to choose for your ideal feast. The first menu is set to feed four and costs AR $3,400. With it you’ll get prawns with apricot and mustard leaves, vitel toné Vinotinto style (so, actually tasty), smoked veal with bacon and plum, and “Christmas Salad” with eggplant, roasted pepper, cashews, dates, and sweet potatoes. That one sounds kind of wild but hey, let’s go for it. If you want to add on even more extras, go for some house-made gravlax with dill or porchetta with buns and sauces, to make some sammies for later.

Inviting a crowd? Order the pork leg, which feeds between 20-25 people and comes with plenty of buns and sauces (aioli, honey mustard, roast tomato) – for just AR $4,500. If you need an XL pork leg (sometimes you get extra hungry, amirite?), one that feeds 35-40 people and that comes with 80 buns will set you back AR $6,000. Keeping things pork-y, go for the porchetta if your Italian family needs to feel close to its roots. There’s two options: one that feeds 20-25 for AR $5,000 and another that feeds 35-40 for AR $8,500.

And to close things out, if you need some hors d’oeuvres to keep people happy before the main event, Vinotinto has your back! You’ll get 12 each of five different tapas – tortilla with Serrano ham, crispy chicken with honey mustard, pulled pork, spinach and panceta fritters, and involtini with queso fresco and avocado cream. The price? AR $2,500.

No matter which way you go, you’ll have to get your order over to the Vinotinto angels by Friday, December 20. Pick-up will be on Tuesday, December 24 between 12 and 3 PM at either of the two locations.

Vinotinto Cocina Andante | Humboldt 2157 & Julián Alvarez 1602 | Tel: 2135-3643 & 4861-4941 | Instagram

La Locanda

Who else is ready to say good-freakin-bye to 2019? Celebrate the end of a chaotic year in style and go big at La Locanda. This Italian enclave doesn’t cut any corners when it comes to the quality of its ingredients or the size of its portions. On both December 24th and the 31st, Daniele Pinna & co. will be cooking up a three-course meal for the gods. To start, loads of bites like bruschetta with prawn arrabbiata and fresh zucchini and mint salad, baby octopus with new potatoes, bresaola carpaccio, and lamb tartare. For your main course, choose between fettuccine with mushrooms and truffle, shrimp and eggplant risotto, beef ravioli in a tomato sauce, or rabbit tortellini (drool drool drool DROOL). Save room for dessert, though, which includes either La Locanda’s now-famous chocolate mousse or tiramisú.

The entire menu will be paired with the superb Antología line by Rutini wines and also includes a sparkling toast and panettone flambée (!) for US $120. You’ll need to book your space in advance.

La Locanda | José León Pagano 2697 | Tel: 4806-6343 | Facebook

Sofitel Hotel Recoleta

The Sofitel – comfortable in its new digs across the street from Patio Bullrich – has a whopping four-event extravaganza in the works for you guys. It all starts with Christmas Eve dinner, with an XL buffet and dessert spread, paired with Salentein wines throughout. How much? It will set you back AR $5,700 for each adult (kids under 12 pay AR $3,420). If you need something to do on Christmas Day – because your friends won’t let you crash their pool and/or you ate all of your leftovers – the Sofitel has a little lunch planned! A buffet of cold dishes like salads and fresh veg leads up to a choice of Christmas turkey, salmon, or pasta and another mesa dulce. To drink? More Salentein wines, of course! This option costs just AR $2,680 for adults (kids under 12, AR $1,580).

What about ringing in New Year’s Eve? On December 31st, a multi-course tasting menu will be yours to try, paired with Zuccardi and Alma 4 wines. The cost? AR $7,800 for adults and AR $4,680 for kids under 12 – though shouldn’t they be in bed? If for some reason you aren’t hungover on January 1st – I envy you, truly, madly, deeply – the hotel will offer something very similar to its Christmas Day luncheon for AR $2,680 (adults) or AR $1,580 for kids under 12. Fun for the whole family! If anything, the free-flowing wine will help you delay the inevitable existential dread that will make its debut later that evening.

Note that you’ll need to pay in advance for any of these events in order to book your spot, so hop to it, mmkay?

Sofitel Buenos Aires | Posadas 1232 | Tel: 4819-1129

Faena Hotel

Glamour, darling. Did you come into an unexpected windfall or snag a fat, juicy bonus check? If you’re in the mood to party like its 1999 and inflation isn’t at 51 percent, get your booty down to Puerto Madero’s Faena Hotel + Universe for New Year’s Eve. The theme? Tropical Baroque (!!!!!!!!). Basically, you’ll be eating, drinking, and dancing until your head explodes. After a reception in the hotel lobby, the party moves to the Library Lounge and Pool Bar, with loads of live shows and entertainment, an open bar with all the wine, fizz, and cocktails you can imagine, and a full-on buffet feast at El Mercado.

Of course, to live your fantasy realness, you’ll need to pony up. All in will cost you US $600 – but if you are a kid under 12 that wants to rage, you’ll get a 50 percent discount, so there’s that? Do you maybe have plans earlier in the night but want to boogie by the pool later on? You can book to arrive after midnight and pay just US $250. Choices, people. Choices.

To book your spot, email [email protected] or give them a call on the old telephone.

Faena Hotel + Universe | Martha Salotti 445 | Tel: 4010-9000 | Instagram

416 Snack Bar

Are you looking for something a little more hip, a little more fresh, a little more cool? Problem solved. Gastropub 416 Snack Bar has two options to get you through the holiday slump with a late lunch on Christmas Eve as well as a New Year’s Eve bash to ring in 2020 with panache. On December 24th, you can fill your belly with delicious snacks (complete details coming soon), live music, and an overdose of holiday cheer. The fiesta will cost you AR $3,000 and includes loads of food, a half-bottle of wine per person, a Christmas cocktail upon arrival, and festive entertainment. You’ll need to book and pay in advance in order to reserve your spot.

As for New Year’s Eve, tie one on! Loads of snacks will be passed from 9 PM until midnight, and there will be three bars – gin, whiskey, and wine – that will be all-inclusive and open all night. Celebrate the countdown to 12 with a champagne toast and then shake a tail feather to some of the grooviest beats in town. You’re guaranteed a festive, fun, and fabulous night, so do yourself a favor and book your spot. This event will cost you US $75 and needs to be reserved in advance.

416 Snack Bar | Angel J. Carranza 1940 | Facebook | Instagram

Uco Restaurant at the Fierro Hotel

Uco has one of the best, most luscious jungle gardens in all the land and for that reason alone you should consider spending either Christmas or New Year’s Eve there. Chef Francisco García has created a menu that includes treats like tomato ceviche, vitel toné, prawns and octopus, filet, and a to-die-for sticky toffee pudding – all paired with Catena Zapata wines – for US $125 a head. Looking for something to do on Christmas or New Year’s Day? Fret not! Nosh on smoked salmon with dill, provoleta with roasted peach and tomato, bondiola with green beans and sweet potato, and pears poached in Torrontés – served with a bottle of Angelica Zapata Chardonnay Alta or Malbec Alta. It will set you back US $60 a person.

And finally – yes, there’s more – you can book Christmas or New Year’s Dinner as well. Burrata with faina, tomato, and basil; molleja with corn, filet with potato and morels, and a lovely tiramisú to top it all of – yum! The meal will be paired with Catena Zapata wines and costs US $80 a person.

You will need to book your spot in advance by either calling the restaurant or emailing [email protected]

Hotel Fierro | Soler 5862 | Tel: 3220 6820 | Web

Enero Restaurant & Aguaviva Bar

If you like to complain that Buenos Aires doesn’t take advantage of its riverfront location, you can stop your whining. Enero Restaurant on the Costanera area of town – you know, where you’ve danced the night away at Tequila or stuffed a bondiola sandwich into your face at sunrise – has a gorgeous XL terrace and river views for days. Chef Mariano Sánchez has crafted a four-course menu for New Year’s Eve that includes an open bar (!) and entry to the all-night after party following dinner. To start, a buffet with cold starters like prawn and avocado soup or endive, blue cheese, and pecan salad. Then, load up on charcuterie, sliced roast turkey, gravlax, causa limeña, and more. For the main course, choose between asado del centro – smoked for 12 hours and served with rösti potatoes – trout from Tierra del Fuego, pork stuffed with plums, raisins, onion and panceta and served with sweet potato purée, duck confit, or veggie wok with yamaní rice. For dessert, you’ll get a little bit of everything, so again, be sure to save room.

The menu – which includes that open bar and access to the post-dinner #rager on Enero’s incredible terrace – will cost just AR $5,900. What are you waiting for? Imagine welcoming 2020 with a gorgeous sunrise over the River Plate. It doesn’t get much better than that, does it? Make sure to call or email to book your spot.

Enero Restaurant & Aguaviva Bar | Avenida Rafael Obligado 7180 | Tel: 4782-5444 | [email protected]

Aldo’s

Aldo’s always likes to do it up big time for the holidays. Once again the restaurant and vinoteca is offering an all-out extravaganza for New Year’s Eve. Of course the food on offer is a huge draw – we’ll get to that in a moment – but the wine buffet (!) is what really makes it interesting. Imagine having access to wines from these incredible bodegas: Cadus, Casa Pirque, Riccitelli Wines, Zaha, Rossel Boher, El Esteco, Manos Negras, Vistalba, Pulenta, Rutini, and about a million more.

But if you’re gonna drink, you gotta eat. Kick off with a buffet of fresh oysters, ceviche, several different salads, and charcuterie, to name a few. For the main course, choose between slow-cooked suckling pig, rib eye with roast beets, or mushroom-mascarpone risotto. If you still have room in the tum, the dessert table will have eclairs, apple cinnamon tart, banana cheesecake, an ice cream sundae bar (!), lemon parfait, and more.

The whole experience will cost you AR $6,000 and includes the #winebuffet, food feast, non-alcoholic beverages, and coffee. To reserve at either the San Telmo or Palermo locations you’ll need to hop on the phone and book your spot.

Aldo’s | San Telmo: Moreno 372 – Palermo: Arévalo 2032 | Tel: 15-6977-2536 (San Telmo) – 4773-3739 (Palermo) | Instagram

Hotel Madero

Ready to ring in the New Year on one of BA’s best rooftops? The Hotel Madero is at your service, baby. This is the ideal option if you have to have dinner with your family (let’s just pray your suegro keeps his offensive political commentary to himself) and aren’t able to sneak away until it’s almost midnight. From 11:30 PM on New Year’s Eve, the Madero will be ready and waiting for you – making sure you’re able to countdown to midnight, delicious cocktail in hand and on-point views. The party includes an open bar (thank gay God), dessert buffet (so very Argie, loves it), and a fiesta a todo trapo where a DJ will spin the night away.

This party-focused experience costs AR $2,900 a head (plus tax), but like with everything else, you’ll need to book ahead to reserve your spot.

Hotel Madero | Rosario Vera Peñaloza 360, Dique 2 | Tel: 5776 7777 | Web | [email protected]