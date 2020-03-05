What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend: March 6th Edition

Share







Hey there! We shouldn’t be surprised to see you here week after week, but it’s always as fresh as the first time. This week feels like it’s gone on forever, hasn’t it? It might have to do with the fact that we just had a 3-day week coming out of a 4-day weekend, which not only felt good but laid bare the utter absurdity of this system we’ve all bought into.

Whatever the case, we’re still here. Still clocking in. It’s March now. People are freaking out about some sort of virus that has somehow made its way to our shores but if I’m entirely honest it all feels so completely foreign to my daily life that I don’t even register it as a real threat of any sorts, which is probably foolish and puts me at some sort of risk. But y’know what? I don’t feel like panicking right now. I feel like going out and engaging in every cool thing this city has to offer and touching my face and not washing my hands even a single time.

So without further ado, here are this week’s selections!

FRIDAY, MARCH 6TH

WHO RUN THE WORLD?

Let’s kick things off by acknowledging the big thing happening this weekend — it is International Women’s Day, and for a country that has become so socially and politically active when it comes to gender issues, this is a big deal. Worth celebrating and worth honoring, which is why you can go to the Centro Cultural Kirchner this week to see the Nosotras Movemos el Mundo, which brings together female artists of many different artforms to show off their works. There are art exhibits, live music shows, dance parties, and readings — check the link below for a full breakdown of all the activities.

Centro Cultural Kirchner – Bouchard 350 | Free entry | More Info

FESTI FERTIL

Fértil Records is one of the most interesting underground music labels putting out albums these days, and they’re celebrating their six years in the business by throwing together this awesome live music shindig featuring performances by Lola Bhajan & Enanomalhecho, Cyma, Barda, MicaTowers, and El Remolón.

Midnight | Otra Historia Club Cultural – Estomba 851 | More Info

80S AND 90S PARTY

I don’t think there’s been a decade that’s been most redeemed by collective nostalgia than the 1980s. Do you remember when the 80s were the epitome of cringeworthy nonsense? Now they’ve circled back around to being cool, which is why the good folks at Requiem are putting together a retro party that brings the best part of the 80s to the forefront. Come do the safety dance.

11:30 PM | Requiem Club – Av. de Mayo 948 | AR $200 | More Info

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29TH

APETITO FOOD FESTIVAL

Man, I love food. Don’t you? Of course you do. And I also love to have a wealth of delicious options available at a decent price. This is why I love events such as Apetito, the food festival taking place at the Hipódromo de Palermo this weekend. Come check out these dozens of food stands offering their delicious products — everything from shawarma to artisanal donuts!

12 PM onwards| Hipodromo de Palermo – Av. del Libertador 4101 | Free entry | More Info

INTERNATIONAL POOL PARTY

It’s hot again! Last week gave us a bit of a reprieve from the sweltering heat, but things are starting to get hot and sticky again. Honestly, a pool sounds just about heavenly right now — which is why you’d be a fool to pass up this opportunity for a refreshing international pool party with an international crowd. Plus: it’s one of these secret events you need a secret WhatsApp number to get the address to. This makes it at least 26% cooler.

3 PM onwards | Secret location in San Telmo – book via WhatsApp: +54 11 61312055 | AR $300 | More Info

POP CULTURE FESTIVAL

One of my favorite things to do is rummage through piles of brightly colored stuff for awesome finds to bring home and stick in my living room, like a crow decorating his nest with shiny things. Except my shiny things cost money. Come to La Confitería for the new installment of the Tutti Friki pop culture fair to find everything from hats, original artwork, patches, stickers, and all sorts of cool collectibles.

4 PM | La Confiteria – Av Federico Lacroze 2963| Free entry | More Info

BUENOS AIRES CELEBRATES IRELAND

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up soon! And while it lands on a Tuesday this time around (and don’t worry, we’ve got just the plan for you) you still have a chance to spend your weekend in jolly Irish style by attending this Buenos Aires Celebrates Ireland event. Food! Dancing! Beers! Green stuff! Get hyped!

3:30 PM | Avenida de Mayo| Free entry | More Info

SUNDAY, MARCH 1ST

EXPANISH FÚTBOL EVENT

Whether you call it fútbol or soccer, there are few bonding experiences more effective than kicking a ball around together. Don’t ask me why, but it just works. Must be evolutionary! Expanish Spanish School, in association with FC BAFA are putting together a series of open football matches this weekend, to bring locals and expats head-to-head for a lot of fun, kicking, and choripan! To participate, head on over to this website, register (or download the app), go to the “Games” section, pick the one you want to participate in, and you’re done!

Games start at 6 PM | Costa Rica 5299 | AR $250 | More Info

DRAWING JAM

Doodling is some of the most fun a person can have, until you get in troule for your unflattering depictions of your high school principal. If you want to exercise your artistic muscle free of those constraints, maybe come to Matienzo for a drawing jam session with a live model, as well as live percussion music from the great Jose Bale!

9:30 PM | Club Cultural Matienzo – Pringles 1249 | AR $250 | More Info

FERIAFILIA

And finally for this week, we wrap things up with a gorgeous summer fair at Casa Walsh dedicated to independent art, music, and design, as well as recession-friendly prices.

4 PM | La Casa Walsh – Nicaragua 4445 | More Info

Disclaimer: The dates, times, and locations for each of these events reflect the information that was available at the time this edition of ‘What to Do in Buenos Aires this Weekend’ was published. The dates, times, and locations are subject to change at the event organizers’ discretion. For the most up to date information, click on the ‘More info’ link when it is listed under the event summary.