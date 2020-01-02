What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend: January 3rd Edition

Photo via NH Hotels Photo via NH Hotels

New year, new you, same old weekend pal-guide at your service. Welcome to the first one of the year – and decade. How strange is to start the following ten years without the threatening menace of machines and appliances rebelling against humankind? Maybe that’s a sign that we have evolved as a cultured society, and we no longer need the existence of doomsday’s beliefs to give meaning to our time on earth. Or maybe it’s just that reality (you know, climate change and stuff like that) is already too much to keep sabotaging us. Either way, we’ve come so far…

It’s both exciting and completely intriguing to think of what the future has in store for us. This is a time for change and to evolve, and there’s nothing like a pause from everything to settle down your priorities and obligations for 2020. Some of you lucky ones, will think of that pause as your soon-to-be summer holidays, and some of you will only count with the finde to rejoice. Well, to all of you from the last group, we have a friendly reminder: summer in the city is as interesting and cheerful as always, but minus the traffic jams and the children everywhere.

As Britney Jean Spears taught us: there are only two types of people in the world, the ones that entertain and the ones that observe. Which one will you be this weekend?

FRIDAY, JANUARY 3RD

SUMMER CAMP

The colorful and powerful Fiesta Plop! will open its doors for the first time this year with a fresh new stage, show and artists. As per usual, you may expect the best pop music, with a touch of perreo. To start off 2020 right, you can treat your finances with kindness, and make the most of the happy-hour from 12 PM to 1 AM.

11:59 PM | Teatro Vorterix – Av. Federico Lacroze 3455 | AR $250 | More Info

TAKE ME TO THE BEACH

The bubbly sensation of going to the beach at night will be recreated in this under house party in the middle of the city. A discrimination-free safe space for lovers of all genders who enjoy house beats and freaks. Category for the open runway is: beach eleganza stravaganza. And for the shy ones, a relaxed tropical outfit will be just fine.

11:59 PM | Réquiem Club – Av. de Mayo 948 | AR $250 | More Info

SATURDAY, JANUARY 4TH

PELUCHE MUSEUM

Enter and experience the Escuela Feminista de Pintura, created and curated by artist Ad Minolti. It’s a site-specific installation, plus a lively workshop that pretends to change the way art and their genres were taught and learnt historically. Young dissident artist Santiago Villanueva will be in charge of this edition.

5:00 PM | Museo de Arte Moderno – Av. San Juan 350 | AR $50 | More Info

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Remeneo is one of those parties that started from the bottom and now they’re here. And by ‘here’, we mean a special double edition every weekend during this month. That is twerking your life away Fridays and Saturdays and praying for your knees on Sundays. On this date, the DJ’s that will have your back will be the amazing Chocoremix, resident Shuubass and Isla BB.

11:59 PM | Beatflow – Av. Córdoba 5509 | Free | More Info

SUNDAY, JANUARY 5TH

ORIGAMI AND CHILL

This is a lovely workshop to work on your patience, creativity and capability of folding paper repeatedly without the help of any glue nor scissors. Get crafty and enjoy yourself in the beautiful gardens of Jardín Japonés while learning this antique art on the way to Epiphany.

3:00 PM and 4:30 PM | Jardín Japonés – Av. Casares 2966 | AR $200 | More Info

DELFINA CHEB

Prestigious songwriter and musician, Delfina Cheb, will play live her new project of jazz and South American folklore. She’s a graduate from Berklee College of Music, where she studied Composition and Voice Performance, specializing in jazz, blues and klezmer music. Currently, she’s working on her master’s degree in the New England Conservatory and recording her new album of reinvented milongas. A new force to be reckoned with, for sure.

9:00 PM | Bebop Club – Moreno 364 | AR $350 | More Info