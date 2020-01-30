What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend: January 31st Edition

Photo by Patrick Kalkman on Unsplash Photo by Patrick Kalkman on Unsplash

It’s the end of another week, which means it’s time to fill your social calendar with enough activities to keep the darkness at bay. Luckily, we’re here to help: The Bubble’s celebrated weekend guide is your go-to for everything that’s hip n’ happening in the city of Buenos Aires. You want food events? We’ve got food events. You want crazy parties? We’ve got that too. In the market for some artsy cultural stuff? You’re in luck.

And not only is it the end of the week, this weekend also marks the end of the very first month of 2020. How are we feeling about January? A quick look through social media seems to indicate that people are of two minds: it’s either absolutely insane that we’re one-twelfth of the way done with 2020, or this month has felt like 50 different months in one. To me, it’s a little bit of both, but my perception of time has been pretty shit for a while now; I still feel like we’re in the latter half of 2015.

Without further ado, here are this week’s selections!

FRIDAY, JANUARY 31ST

WARHOL PARTY

“La Warhol” has become a reliably fun, colorful and somewhat kitschy gathering in San Telmo that puts good vibes as their number one priority, way above posturing, looking cool, or doing it for the gram. If you’re in the mood for good music (everything from decade-defining pop hits to cachengue), cheap drinks, and a lot of friendly folks, this is the way to go.

Midnight | La Warhol – Chacabuco 947 | AR $200 | More Info

CRAFT BEER ADVENTURE

Who doesn’t like beer?! No, I’m not talking about that sad bottle of Quilmes light. I’m talking about stuff that’s made with passion, flair, with gusto. I’m talking craft beer. If you want to expand your tastes beyond Stella Artois and maybe Patagonia when you’re in the mood for splurging, come join the Buenos Aires Craft Beer Adventure as they take on the neighborhood of Colegiales.

6-10 PM | The Buenos Aires Craft Beer Adventure – Zapiola 1353 | More Info

MACHO RAINBOW PARTY

Leave your inhibitions at the door, hunty, because the MA.CHO Rainbow party is back for more brightly-colored ridiculousness. Yes, drag culture has fully permeated the Buenos Aires night life, and we are all for it. Come enjoy the DJ sets, friendly prices, and fabulous music. And if you come in drag, you get in for free!

Midnight | MA.CHO – Cabrera 3046 | AR $250 advance, $400 door | More Info

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1ST

DILDA – FIBA EDITION

If you want to keep the party going on Saturday night, head on over to Ladran Sancho where you can attend the newest installment of Dilda, a feminist party featuring DJs, MCs, live bands, and a fun and accepting atmosphere for all orientations, gender identities and body types. Jerks need not apply.

9 PM | Ladran Sancho – Guardia Vieja 3811 | Free entry | More Info

PALERMO SANDWICH FESTIVAL

Have you ever wondered who was the first person who looked at a piece of meat and thought to themselves “yeah, that’s pretty good, but what if I enclose it between two pieces of bread?” Whoever that genius is, we’d like to think that they’re watching over us from above as we celebrate all forms of sandwiches this Saturday at La Casa del Árbol. Ten different vendors! Live music! Tattoo pop-up! Get a sandwich tattood on your face! YOLO!

7-10 PM | La Casa del Árbol – Avenida Córdoba 5217 | Free entry | More Info

DANCE TO THE SOUND OF VINYL



Everyone likes to dance their cares away, but these days you know you’ll likely be dancing along to digital files. There’s just something about the idea of enjoying music that is coming straight from a physical format– an actual needle on an actual piece of shellac — that is straight-up thrilling. Luckily for those of us interested in that extremely specific thing, there’s a party at 1040 Polo Cultural where that’s all they do. Spin r’n’b and soul records. And, for some reason, we are so in.

Midnight | 1040 Polo Cultural – Francisco Acuña de Figueroa 1040 | AR $100 | More Info

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 2ND

CHICKEN BROS SUPERBOWL PARTY

Who’s ready for some football? Look, I’m not interested in the “futbol vs. football” debate — we’ve all had it a million times, and I think we’ve all kind of come to the agreement that they’re very different sports with wildly different appeals. American football, with its constant interruptions and short plays, is much more suited for a party like this, and The Chicken Bros are just the right people to host it. Hot wings! Free tequila shots with every touchdown! Free Tabasco! No reservations, so come early.

5 PM | Chicken Bros – Thames 1795 | More Info

LIVE JAZZ

If you feel like classing it up on a Sunday night, come on over to the beautiful Bebop Club in San Telmo to marvel at the musical gymnastics of Julián Mekler Sexteto, an extremely talented group of jazz musicians. And check out their incredible album Invasión!, now available on streaming platforms everywhere.

6 PM | Bebop Club – Moreno 364 | Free entry | More Info

TWIN PEAKS SCREENING AT KOWALSKI

Finally for the week, feel like diving into the weird world of David Lynch’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me at a bar setting? I know I do. Come on over to El Bar de Kowalski and look into the eyes of madness. Struggle to make sense of what you’re watching. Enjoy every bewildering second.

6:30 PM | El Bar de Kowalski – Billinghurst 835 | AR $50 | More Info

