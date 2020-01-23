What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend: January 24th Edition

Share







Hello, friends, and welcome to a new installment of The Bubble’s trusty weekend guide. Looking for something to do this weekend? Have you somehow found yourself becoming the go-to “things to do” person in your group of friends? Do you struggle on a weekly basis to come up with new, fun, original events to take your buddies to? Then this guide is for you.

Before we get started with this week’s events, excuse us as we attempt to wipe off the forever-present layer of sweat that seems to now envelop every inch of our faces every minute of every day. Because it’s the hot and humid Buenos Aires summer, and this is our life now, and we must simply accept the fact that we will never be fully comfortable outside again.

And without further ado, here are this week’s selections!

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24TH

BAO WEEK AT THE TIKI BAR

Do you know Oh No Lulu? If not, then I just did you a huge favor. The beautifully decorated tiki bar doesn’t just sport a delightfully punny name (get it? Because it sounds like Honolulu? You got it, right? This explanation was entirely unnecessary? I’ll shut up now), but they also serve delicious food and drinks at a price point you’d expect from a considerably less pretty establishment. And guess what? It’s Bao week, baby! So make your reservations at the number above and delight in these delicious (and adorable) dumplings.

7 PM onward | Oh No Lulu – Aráoz 1019 | Free entry, but Bao costs money! | More Info

LUISMI VS. SHAKIRA TRIBUTE NIGHT

Luis Miguel. Shakira. Two enormous icons of the Latin American music scene. Two careers stuffed with generation-defining hits. And the sadists at Wara Wara have decided to pit them against each other at this celebrity-deathmatch-slash-tribute-night. So study up on your Luismi and Shaki lyrics and come on over. Be ready to dance and sing your heart out.

9:30 PM | Wara Wara – Martinez Rosas 973 | Pay what you can | More Info

IT’S A PLOP SUMMER

Fiestas Plop is, of course, one of the most dependably fun nights out in the Buenos Aires nightlife, and has been for well over ten years. When they put out a flyer advertising their upcoming party at Teatro Vorterix, and that flyer features a tubby bespectacled unicorn surfing over a rainbow, then you pay attention. And you go to that party. And you dance.

Midnight | Teatro Vorterix – Av. Federico Lacroze 3455 | AR $300 | More Info

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25TH

MUSIC, THEATER, ART & ARCADE

I love a good feria. You can listen to great live music, you can buy nice artsy stuff, you can look at freaky people be freaky. It’s a veritable all-you-can-eat buffet of culture and art. Festival Maldito has all that, and features performances by Deportivo Alemán, SEGBA, Camile, Amplilabial and Impersonar, as well as live theater, a tattoo pop-up, and arcade machines!

7 PM | Casa Pichincha – Pichincha 674 | AR $150 | More Info

THIS IS NOT A FERIA

And here’s another one of those cultural smorgasboards, except they’ve very sneakily hidden it by calling themselves “this is not a feria,” but hey, they’re not fooling anyone. Certainly not me. Head on over to Club Caledonia for a fun and bookish experience, featuring live readings, poetry workshops, and a live performance by Gaby Comte and Fernando Tomasenia.

5 PM | Club Caledonia – Av. Montes de Oca 971 | Free entry | More Info

GET D-LERIOUS



If you feel like dancing nad you’re in the mood to party your little heart out, come on over to Palermo Club for the new installment of the Fiesta D-Lirante, where you’ll be able to celebrate this sticky summer by making yourself even stickier on the dance floor. Hey, some people are into that! No judgment.

11:30 PM | Palermo Club – Borges 2540 | Free until 2:30 AM, then AR $230 | More Info

JAPANESE ART & FOOD FESTIVAL

Bon Odori! The traditional Japanese dance festival. If you’ve never been before, it’s a blast; delicious Japanese food (at very affordable prices), live dance and Japanese drumming (Taiko) performances, cool stuff to buy, cool stuff to look at. So head on over to the Asociación Japonesa De Sarmiento for a great way to spend your Saturday afternoon; one that doesn’t involve groveling on the floor the next day.

7 PM | Asociación Japonesa De Sarmiento – Pichincha Y Arias | AR $200 | More Info

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26TH

MIYAZAKI & FRIENDS – CASTLE IN THE SKY SCREENING

Staying on the “Japanese” theme. El Bar de Kowalski is one of our favorite spots in town for a number of reasons. One of them is that they have a big, gorgeous garden. Another is that their staff is very friendly. And yet another is the fact that they regularly host film screenings. This time around, they’ll be screening Miyazaki’s late-eighties masterpiece, Castle in the Sky, a movie you don’t see very often.

7 PM | El Bar de Kowalski – Billinghurst 835 | AR $50 | More Info

EUROPEAN FILM FESTIVAL

And finally for this week: as part of the Encuentro de Cine Europeo 2019 de Argentina, FIBA will be holding special screenings of several European movies — these are movies you won’t get the chance to see at the multiplex anytime soon, so check ’em out. This time around, they’ll be hosting director Darko Stante’s dark and gripping coming-of-age story Consequences.

7:30 PM | Zelaya 3134 | Free entry | More Info

