What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend: February 7th Edition

Here we are again! Another weekend is upon us. And as is the case for every weekend, we’re here to give you the scoop on the coolest events all around town.

For the past few days, the weather has been unbearably hot and unbearably humid, which shouldn’t be a surprise if you’ve lived through a Buenos Aires summer before; unfortunately, we tend to forget just how bad it gets, and we are a fountain of grumbles and mumbles as we wipe liters of sweat off of our brows every ten minutes.

The good news: this weekend will be… nice! Aside from a little rain on Friday night, the weather forecast appears to show optimal partying conditions. So we’re out of excuses, let’s get out there and have some fun.

Without further ado, here are this week’s selections!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7TH

VINTAGE PARTY

Ah, the 80s — the decade that felt like the coolest when it was happening, became unbearably embarrassing sometime in the 90s and aughts, and over the last couple of decades has come back around to being the coolest. Celebrate this gloriously strange period in pop culture history by coming to You Know My Name for this vintage 80s bash and revel in the gimcrackery of this cocaine-fueled decade.

10 PM | You Know My Name – Marcelo T. de Alvear 1540 | Free entry until 1 AM, then AR $250 | More Info

JAZZY FILM TUNES

If you’d rather spend the night celebrating other periods of music history, why not come to the beautiful Thelonious Club for a night of jazzy renditions of movie themes from the 30s onwards? Get your favorite movie-themed cocktail (shaken, not stirred) and delight in the dulcet tones of Ines Estevez and her quintet.

9 PM | Thelonious Club – Nicaragua 5549 | AR $500 | More Info

WINE AND PIZZA NIGHT

Wine is great. You know that. If you’re honest with yourself, it’s part of the reason why you live in Argentina. And you know what? You probably feel similarly about pizza. So why not head on over to Houdini Bar for a wine tasting that is also stocked with delicious pizza? It’s the mouth-watering pairing that you didn’t know you were into. Well, now you know, bud.

8:30 PM | Houdini Public Bar – Manuela Pedraza 2179 | AR $750 | More Info

THE MOST HILARIOUSLY TERRIBLE MOVIE EVER MADE

There’s something about movies that reach a certain level of incompetence and transcend the barrier of good taste and become utterly mesmerizing because of how awful they are. There’s this bizarre disconnect from how human beings act and talk, as if scripted by an alien who’d only read about human behavior in textbooks. Argentina has no shortage of this content — we wrote an article about some of the best examples of it. If you want to experience the weirdest, most awful movie ever made, head on over to La Confitería for a screening of Un Buen Día. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll laugh again.

8 PM | La Confiteria – Av Federico Lacroze 2963 | Pay what you can | More Info

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8TH

FIESTA TURBO

Fiestas Turbo. You know ’em. You love ’em. If you’ve never been, then what the heck are you waiting for? Get yourself to the city’s most fun and rambunctious celebration of queer culture, with dancing, drag shows, competitive voguing, and all sorts of neat things to do. Come get silly on the dancefloor.

Midnight | Av. Córdoba 5509 | AR $250 advance, $300 door | More Info

BUENOS AIRES MARKET CABALLITO

Buenos Aires Market puts together a reliably great event featuring a host of vendors selling their gourmet goods, and they’re coming back to Parque Rivadavia. The night edition takes place on Saturday, and the day edition is all day Sunday. Come hungry and bring some cash.

5 PM | Parque Rivadavia | Free entry | More Info

DO YOU REMEMBER ROCKN’ROLL RADIO?



Hey, ho, let’s go! If you’ve been in Argentina for even a tiny amount of time, you’re familiar with the country’s history with The Ramones. There’s an inexplicable bond there, something deep, that goes way beyond the cultural impact that the New York four-piece had anywhere else in the world. In fact, we even wrote a whole article about it! So this Saturday, come headbang along to this tribute performance by Ramonos, celebrating 40 years since the band’s Phil Spector-produced album End of the Century.

Midnight | Francisco Acuña de Figueroa 1030 | Free entry | More Info

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH

LET’S DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN

How do you do, I / see you’ve met my / faithful handyman… Watching the Rocky Horror Picture Show with an audience is one of those movie-going traditions that actually do live up to the hype. Come around to El Bar de Kowalski for a drink, a bite to eat, and a round of time-warp dancing.

8 PM | El Bar de Kowalski – Billinghurst 835 | AR $50 | More Info

FEMINIST CAMP-OUT AT KONEX

And finally for this week, head on over to factory-turned-hipster-enclave Ciudad Cultural Konex for a feminist-themed camp-out, featuring talks, workshops, and a live performance by the ever-wonderful Amor Elefante. Leave your machirulo instincts out the door and have a great time.

4 PM | Ciudad Cultural Konex – Sarmiento 3131 | AR $400 | More Info

