What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend: February 21st Edition

Hello and welcome to another edition of What To Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend, the nicest and safest and coziest place in the internet. Why’s that? Because we’re here to give you the low-down scoop on everything hip-and-happening in the city of Buenos Aires. This is especially relevant to you if you live in Buenos Aires. If you don’t, uh, I’m not sure what to tell you.

And this is one of those rare occasions where we get to revel in the joys of an extra-long weekend. That’s right: carnaval is in town! This means that the streets will be… well, largely deserted, as a lot of people take this opportunity to whisk away to the coast… but for those of us who stick around, we’ll be able to enjoy music, colorful costumes, and all sorts of strange stuff you won’t see any other time of year. Not only that, but we get Monday and Tuesday off to pass our hangovers. It’s a win-win!

Without further ado, here are this week’s selections!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21ST

SUMMER AT LA PLOP

Mark my words: Attending La Plop is one of the best times you can possibly have in the Buenos Aires nightlife. I say this is a long-time veteran of the party who kind of fell off the bandwagon for a few years before revisiting again recently and realizing wow, these people still know how to throw a party. Come on over to Vorterix and find out what all the fuss is about.

Midnight | Teatro Vorterix – Av.Federico Lacroze 3455 | AR $300 | More Info

FREAKY FRIDAY PUB CRAWL

Speaking of time-honored traditions: pub crawls! Remember those? Yes, they’re still happening; yes, they’re still buttloads of fun; no, you probably haven’t aged out of them; yes, you can still pull off that hairstyle. This is an international crowd filled with interesting people that you’ll likely promise to follow on Instagram in between shots. This crawl will be hitting four different bars as well as one nightclub, and offers free beer, wine and pizza during the first hour.

10 PM | Fauna – Costa Rica 5198 | AR $400 | More Info

BEST OF THE WORST: HACKER

We love so bad they’re good shows and movies here at The Bubble. We love them so much that we wrote an entire article about some of the best ones you can check out. But we left out an incredible show that also serves as a relic from a bygone era: the painfully-90s show Hacker. If you want to find out what it’s all about, and also laugh your heart out in the process, come to La Casa del Árbol for a fun-filled screening of this gloriously ridiculous show.

7:30 PM | La Casa del Árbol – Avenida Córdoba 5217 | AR $100 | More Info

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22ND

RALY BARRIONUEVO AT KONEX

My grandmother used to say, “a good way to spend your Saturday night is to check out some live music in one of the best venues in town, specifically the show by folk singer Raly Barrionuevo at former factory-turned-hip-music-venue Ciudad Cultural Konex on February 21st.” And I would respond “gee, that’s awfully specific, grandma.” We later discovered she had late-stage dementia. Honor my crazy grandmother by coming to this show!

7 PM | Ciudad Cultural Konex – Sarmiento 3131 | AR $700 | More Info

VINTAGE SHOPPING AND TUNES

Love free events! Love vintage shopping! Love rifling through weird and colorful clothes. Love to listen to some vinyl records while I do it. And love to listen to some live music after that! In short, this event has literally everything you could ever hope for, so come on over to La Confitería and find your new favorite outfit.

5-9 PM | La Confiteria – Av Federico Lacroze 2963 | Free entry | More Info

CARNAVAL AT THE CASINO

I just love casinos. Yes, they’re monuments to rampant capitalism and greed, and yes, they have an uncanny way of separating me from my money, but they’re just so much fun, y’know? And the Casino Buenos Aires in Puerto Madero is one of the funnest of them all. They’re hosting a big ol’ carnaval party with free drinks, a photobooth, a live DJ, and all kinds of other fun stuff.

10 PM | Casino Buenos Aires (Puerto Madero) – Elvira Rawson Dellepiane 1 | Free entry | More Info

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23RD

DILDA FEMINIST FESTIVAL

DILDA has made a name for itself as one of the coolest, feminist-minded events, creating a fun and welcoming atmosphere among all its attendees. This time around, it’ll feature live performances by Sasha Sathya and Negra Liyah.

9 PM | Ladran Sancho – Guardia Vieja 3811 | AR $250 | More Info

OLD SCHOOL ROCKN’ROLL DANCE PARTY

Wanna feel like you’re a character in Footloose? Looking for some good old fashion rockn’roll dancing? Then we have just the event for you. Leave your inhibitions at the door, do up your hair like a 1950s greaser, and come get your boogie on.

11 PM | Rivadavia Club Local Bailable – Rivadavia 8619 | AR $200 | More Info

CARNAVAL AT SAN TELMO

Finally, we couldn’t wrap up this list of carnaval weekend recommendations without telling you to head on over to San Telmo and just do a lot of exploring; there are fun cultural events taking place throughout the entire neighborhood, including outdoor performances of live music, artisanal fairs, and outdoor activities by museums in the area. More details below!

3 PM | All over San Telmo | Free | More Info

Disclaimer: The dates, times, and locations for each of these events reflect the information that was available at the time this edition of ‘What to Do in Buenos Aires this Weekend’ was published. The dates, times, and locations are subject to change at the event organizers’ discretion. For the most up to date information, click on the ‘More info’ link when it is listed under the event summary.