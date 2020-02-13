What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend: February 14th Edition

Share







Hello and welcome to another edition of What To Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend, your one-stop shop for food, music, party, arts and culture in the city of Buenos Aires.

This week, we have a special Valentine’s Day edition! Because that appears to be what the city is all about this weekend. Love. Romantic love. Romantic love that is backed by corporations in an effort to drive up your base consumerist instincts in order to prove to your partner that you love them. The only kind of love there is!

Without further ado, here are this week’s selections!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH

ROMANTIC DINNER AT 416 SNACK BAR

We start things off with a romantic dinner at one of our favorite spots in town, 416 Snack Bar. A dimly lit romantic ambiance and intimate music, along with a delicious meal that includes beef tenderloin and padron peppers as well as diced veal and goat cheese, will make this the perfect setting to prove to your romantic partner that your time together is leading somewhere; that this hasn’t been a colossal waste of each other’s time that will lead to anger, resentment, and court-ordered anger management courses.

8 PM | 416 Snack Bar – Angel J Carranza 1940 | AR $2000/person | More Info

ENGLISH STORYTELLING & POETRY – VALENTINE’S DAY EDITION

If you’re looking for something a little different, head on over to Selina where they’ll be hosting an English-language storytelling and poetry night. The event’s theme is love/anti-love, so all facets of romantic connection are to be explored and celebrated… the good, the bad, and the embarrassing.

8 PM | Selina – Guatemala 4931 | Free entry | More Info

RUTINI WINES – SPECIAL VALENTINE’S DINNER

If you’re looking for an absolutely delicious, high-end Valentine’s Day dining experience courtesy of Chef Jérôme Mathe, look no further than this excellent event, which features prawn tartare with ginger lime oysters, tournedos sauce foie gras, goat Cabécou, and much more deliciousness.

Villa Ocampo Observatorio UNESCO – Elortondo 1837 | More info and reservations: 11 6059 5862

VIVA VINTAGE VALENTINE’S

Hey, whaddaya know, we have another Valentine’s Day event for you. This one is a little earlier in the day, so maybe you can start your romantic evening together with it. And what’s more romantic than the experience of vintage shopping? Scour through racks and racks of clothes to find that one special item, which serves as a metaphor for scouring through hordes of buffoons to find that one special person. See? It all ties together.

5-9 PM | La Casa Walsh – Nicaragua 4445 | Free entry | More Info

VALENTINE’S DINNER AT THE HILTON

Are you deeply in love? Is your lifestyle wildly different from mine? Do you mind spending $6500 per person on a romantic dinner at a beautiful hotel which, to be fair, actually looks like it’s worth it? If so, head on over to the Buenos Aires Hilton for a delicious, mouthwatering 7-course Valentine’s Day dinner.

9 PM | Hilton Buenos Aires – Avenida Macacha Güemes 351 | AR $6500/person | More Info

ANTI ST. VALENTINE’S PARTY

Ah, yes — my people. If you’re kind of sick of the whole “Valentine’s Day” thing and want to let out your aggression in a fun and productive way, head on over to Wherever Bar where this Anti-Valentine’s Day party is taking place. Mingle with your fellow lovelorn loners and maybe find a new soul to connect with. Note that this isn’t a singles-only event; you’re welcome to come revel in your enmity towards this notorious made-up holiday even if you’re madly in love!

7 PM | Wherever Bar – Fray Justo Santa Maria de Oro 2476 | Free entry | More Info

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15TH

GET MARRIED FOR A DAY

And on the entirely opposite end of things: do you think it would be fun to be married for a day? I think so too! All the fun of a wedding without the hassle of the “for better or for worse.” If you’re into it, come check out this cool and interesting event where ten couples will be “married” live, and dance along to awesome live music. If you’re intrigued, we wrote an entire piece about this cool event, so check it out here.

8 PM | Alma Zen – Doctor Tomás Manuel de Anchorena 660 | More Info

GOOD VIBES MUSIC FESTIVAL

Who doesn’t love a good music festival? And one at a venue as cool as the Hipódromo de Palermo? And one that features acts such as Marilina Bertoldi, Miranda (whose fascinating history we wrote an entire article about!), Bandalos Chinos, and the amazing Barbi Recanati? As far as music festivals go, this one’s a winner.

1 PM | Hipódromo de Palermo – Av. Libertador4101 | AR $1900 | More Info

SPANGLISH SATURDAY AND KARAOKE NIGHT



Karaoke is truly one of the most fun, most freeing things you can do with a microphone. And having the option to do it in your own language is especially great! Come on over to Selina for a Spanglish Saturday and Karaoke Night extravaganza. My personal go-to is Sia’s “Chandelier”; it’s impossible to sing but oh so fun.

10 PM | Selina – Guatemala 4931 | AR $300 | More Info

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9TH

THIS MOVIE DOESN’T ACTUALLY MAKE ANY SENSE

Watching a cult classic at Kowalski has become one of our favorite Sunday activities. This week, they’ll be screening every MySpace teenager’s favorite film: the entertainingly bizarre Donnie Darko. Come have a drink, enjoy the cool vibe, and debate with each other about whether the movie’s weird ending actually makes any sense.

8 PM | El Bar de Kowalski – Billinghurst 835 | AR $50 | More Info

Disclaimer: The dates, times, and locations for each of these events reflect the information that was available at the time this edition of ‘What to Do in Buenos Aires this Weekend’ was published. The dates, times, and locations are subject to change at the event organizers’ discretion. For the most up to date information, click on the ‘More info’ link when it is listed under the event summary.