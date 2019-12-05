What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend: December 6th Edition

Photo via Anke Timmerberg Photo via Anke Timmerberg

Oh hey – it’s another weekend already! Doesn’t it feel like these are coming along at an increasingly rapid click? On one hand, it’s nice to have the downtime – break away from the monotony of the working day, stop being someone else’s pawn for once, and spend your time however the heck you choose to spend it – but in the other, the fact that weekends are coming along so quickly means that they leave us just as fast. Next thing you know, it’s Monday again, and you’ll have to deal with Ramiro’s weird body odor seeping in from two cubicles over, and Natalia’s weird standoffishness in the break room. Ugh.

It also is a reminder of the fact that, holy crap, it’s somehow already December?! Didn’t this year literally just get started?! We were just talking about how this is our year and how we’re going to kill it and how this is the year we turn things around and read 50 books and lose 20 pounds and hopefully meet someone who likes me for me. Gotta hurry and get started on those resolutions!

Eh. Actually, it’s kind of nice that we’re about to hit the reset button again. Let’s just enjoy ourselves while it’s still 2019. So without any further ado, here are this week’s selections!

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6TH

THE ANTARCTICA EXPERIENCE

I really don’t know what to say about this weather. It’s a sweltering mess one day, and it’s a cool and crisp 15C the next. But here’s the thing: summer’s about to start, and it’s going to get gross real soon (I mean, it’s been gross, but, y’know – officially). Very soon, you’ll wish you were in the real Antarctica – so why not take the opportunity to immerse yourself in this VR experience? Come to the Centro Cultural de la Ciencia for a taste of life on the frozen continent.

2 PM – 7 PM | Centro Cultural de la Ciencia – Godoy Cruz 2270 | Free entry | More Info

NORDIC JAZZ HARVEST

Jazz! The genre is wide reaching – I mean, you could reasonably categorize both Diana Krall and Naked City as “jazz,” which is just wild – so there’s a lot of ground to cover. In this case, we’re talking specifically about Nordic Jazz. And if you don’t know what Nordic Jazz is, here’s your chance to find out! The Nordic Jazz Harvest is a a three-day boutique festival of Nordic jazz & food in Buenos Aires. It is supported by the Nordic Council of Ministers and The Finnish Music Foundation, and takes place over several days. There are vinyl fairs, live performances, food – everything you would want from a Nordic Jazz event. Check out details in the link below.

7PM | Blackforest Buenosaires – Charlone 201 | More Info

OPEN HOUSE POPUP PARTY

One of my favorite things about writing this column is coming across events I would not have stumbled onto otherwise. For example, this Open House pop-up event that takes place after the pop-up store’s fashion show and turns it into a dance floor. It’s also one of those super-cool events that requires you to discreetly message the page in order to get the address, so just be cool.

Midnight | DM the Instagram page for address | AR $150 | More Info

MACHO MISS DRAG QUEEN

It’s really amazing just how much drag culture has permeated the mainstream. From a punchline to an uber niche interest for hardcore camp purveyors to a veritable pop culture force – it’s everywhere, and gloriously so. This event is a drag queen competition that will cause you to quickly latch on to a favorite and then root wildly for them – if you’re not already a devout follower!

1 AM | Cabrera 3046 | AR $250 | More Info

IT’S BRITNEY, BITCH

Britney Spears’s place in pop culture has also been transformed throughout the years. Teenybopper to edgy adult to kind of a mess to now, essentially, a deified figure in the world of music. And Fiesta Plop! has reliably been one of the most fun events you can turn to for an awesome night out. And, of course, since it’s Britney’s birthday soon, the good folks at Plop have decided to dedicate this weekend’s party to her. So re-learn the lyrics to “Womanizer” (it goes “womanizer” a lot) and come with your best Britney-themed outfit.

1 AM | Teatro Vorterix – Federico Lacroze & Alvarez Thomas | AR $220 | More Info

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 7TH

GALLERY DAYS

Gallery Day returns to Palermo and Villa Crespo! If you’re an art lover, this a can’t-miss event for you- Over 30 private art galleries will be opening their doors to the public as part of the event; it’s essentially a self-guided tour through a number of chic spots in the neighborhood. Look at some art! Enjoy some good company! Wax philosophical! Discover new spots! Maybe buy something? You don’t have to! I won’t! I’m broke! But I’ll look at the pretty paintings for sure!

3 – 7 PM | All across Palermo & Villa Crespo | Free | More Info

BANDALOS CHINOS PLAY KONEX

Bandalos Chinos is one of the most popular bands in the country. They combine pop melodies with rock instrumentation and funk influences, with equal parts meat-and-potatoes rock and trippy psychedelic flourishes thrown in. And they’re playing Konex! Which is an awesome venue. Is it weird that they call themselves “Chinos”? Is that – how do the kids say – problematic? I dunno! Probably not. But it’s a semi interesting talking point that allowed me to fill out a couple of sentences here and meet my word count for this article. Thank you, Bandalos Chinos, for all you do.

7 PM | Ciudad Cultural Konex – Sarmiento 3131 | AR $550 | More Info

ANTI-CRISIS CHRISTMAS FAIR

If the last couple of years have wreaked havoc on your solvency and the amount of disposable income you have access to at any particular moment, you are not alone! There are many of us in the same situation. This is why this Christmas-themed fair – where you can find all manner of artisanal goodies that you can pick up for as little as AR $100 – is such a blessing.

8:30 PM | La Casa del Árbol – Av. Córdoba 5217 | Free entry | More Info

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 8TH

JAPANESE FOOD FAIR

And we wrap things up with a Japanese food event. What better way to end the week than with a delicious meal that would otherwise go for an absurd price? This fundraiser goes from 10 AM to 5 PM, so get there early to try some of the tastiest treats from the land of the rising sun. Ramen! Yakitori! Harumaki! Onigiri! I only know what a few of those things are. But I Google-image-searched the rest and it all looks pretty great.

10 AM – 5PM | Nueva Casa Japonesa – Humberto Primero 2357 | Free entry | More Info

Disclaimer: The dates, times, and locations for each of these events reflect the information that was available at the time this edition of ‘What to Do in Buenos Aires this Weekend’ was published. The dates, times, and locations are subject to change at the event organizers’ discretion. For the most up to date information, click on the ‘More info’ link when it is listed under the event summary.

If you have an event you would like to include in this column, please send us an email to [email protected]