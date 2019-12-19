What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend: December 20th Edition

Photo via Andres P. Moreno Photo via Andres P. Moreno

Well, it’s officially the nightmare before Christmas… I mean, the weekend. The weekend, okay? Wether you’re more of a grinch type of person, or one of Santa’s little helpers, there’s no way to run away from this holiday. Let’s face it, Christmas is everywhere you go: store windows with lousy decorations, fruta abrillantada trying to fight its way through, knackered plastic trees with four isolated ornaments hanging from their branches (begging for mercy) in your aunt’s living-room. At least, we should consider ourselves #blessed for completely ignoring the existence of Michael Bublé’s Christmas album in this country. Sorry, Luisana.

Luckily, there are way too many things to do to keep yourself busy and your mind off the daily grind. The key to success is to think of these following days as eternal Fridays! And that’s why this will be an XXL edition of your favorite weekend guide. Think of it: if you party five days in a row, then you will be too exhausted to even take part in any family arguments about lands or politics at Christmas dinner. Take it as a survival tip to avoid a red-wedding family-portrait this time of the year.

Off to the races!

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20TH

SUPPORT YOUR LOCAL FESTIVALS

If you don’t know Local by now, you’ve let your hipster-self down, my dear. This place is many places in one, following the guidelines of postmodernism 101. It’s a cool spot in the middle of Palermo Soho that reunites Italian pizza, speciality coffee, clothes, tattoos and an art-gallery. For the second time this year, they’ll be throwing a festi-ball in another location. Art, live music, arcades, fashion shows and the prickling sensation of feeling local.

11:59 PM | Sala Siranush – Armenia 1353 | AR $300 | More Info

HOLLY TRIPPY XMAS

Kenny Bell is more than a fantastic wordplay. It is also a party in which you can expect perreo, oldie-but-goldie reggaetón temazos, *18* different DJ sets, a lysergic-themed decoration, and a long queue of people trying to get in into one of the most attractive new venues in town. This one will be the last of the year and a megaturbo XXL edition, so here goes a dress code advice: anything comfortable, plus glitter. There will be (sparkly) sweat.

11:59 PM | Otra Historia Club Cultural – Estomba 851 | AR $200 | More Info

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 21ST

A POETRY SPECIAL

Poetry, music and art come together in this beautiful intimate event called Oir el ruido. Ten young poets will be reading for and audience in the urge of something appealing to the senses. “We know what you want to hear” is the motto of a flyer posted to their Instagram account, and that is enough to arouse anyone’s curiosity.

8:30 PM | El Portal Teatro – Lavalle 3073 | Free | More Info

TO THE DOME

Move out rooftops, cupolas are the new thing in town. Downtown Buenos Aires can be a true pain in the neck at rush hours, but who can deny its delightful Parisian aesthetic at night? La Inmobiliaria building will be hosting the event Noche de Cúpulas in their twin building domes of neo-Renaissance architecture. During the night, while enjoying Cocina Discreta‘s five-course menu and wine selection, there will be a theatre performance and a music live show by Quinta band.

9:00 PM | La Inmobiliaria – Av. de Mayo 1410 p. 6to derecha | AR $3,000 | More Info

BRESHITA

If you’re reading this in your 30’s, it’s probably too late. For the past two years Fiesta Bresh made its way through the top five of young people’s choice to party. The secret? Well, accurate Rihanna flyers, a good selection of influencers/celebs in the VIP, and a kick-ass resident DJ. The good news is that this one will we in a stadium, and that means fresh air while dancing to Bad Bunny.

11:59 PM | Estadio Malvinas Argentinas – Gutenberg 350 | AR $665 | More Info

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22ND

PATIO DEL LICEO OPEN HOUSE

The community of shops and brands in Galería Patio del Liceo celebrates Christmas and extends their hours for all you last-minute shoppers out there. This is it, no more excuses: from shoes to ukelele accessories (something you didn’t know you needed until now), the holiday gift you’ve looked for so hard, or forgot to buy is to be found here. You may also come up with workshops, shows and surprises.

2:00 PM | Patio del Liceo – Av. Santa Fe 2729 | Free | More Info

CRAFT LEATHER ROOFTOP FETE

This may sound like giving yourself an undeserved treat after doing the bare minimum, but it will be our little secret. In case you have to make some quality presents for your close ones, right afterwards you could feel like you deserve something for getting out there in this hot, humid weather. Meritocracia at its best. But, seriously, Nimes – our favorite brand of premium hand-crafted leather goods – will be offering samples, off-season items, and loads of holiday discounts. Catering will be in hands of the gastro-hip sensation Anafe, wines by Pielihueso, and music by Potra. Shut up and take my money!

From 4:30 PM | Villa Crespo – Gurruchaga 1142 | Free entry | More Info

SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND

Villa Diamante celebrates its quinceañera. A musical project that mixes cumbia and internet to create a new sound – something they sometimes call folklore digital – as a result of making art from art, minus the consumerism.

5:00 PM | Estación Federal – Av. Belisario Roldán 4415 | Non-perishable food | More Info

BONUS TRACK

Here’s a short and sweet selection of curated events for the lead-up to Christmas.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 23RD

GOLDA PARY

The body-positive, vegan, and feminist activist Señorita Bimbo created the line-up of her dreams for you to go crazy and for her to pay her bills. Sounds fair, as long as one could dance to Shuubass, La Coneja China and Pulpa Negra. It’s a charitable cause for your booty.

11:59 PM | Club Cultural Matienzo – Pringles 1249 | AR $300 | More Info

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 24th

VÍSPERA BAILABLE

‘Bailongo violento’ is one of the best descriptions ever written for a party. It speaks volumes. The only thing to add to it is the fact that on this special date, the more bailongo, the merrier the Christmas.

11:59 PM | Otra Historia Club Cultural – Estomba 851 | Free | More Info

LINDA NENE + EL CLUB DEL SODEADO

Mendoza meets Buenos Aires: The mashup you were not ready for. Beware the trap singers you may run into on your way to the bar, cause these are two top-notch parties for trap, cumbia and reggaetón lovers.

11:59 PM | Niceto Club – Niceto Vega 5510 | AR $500 | More Info

