What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend: December 13th Edition

Congratulations! If you’re reading this, you’ve survived the melting temperatures we had to endure the past few days. Luckily, this weekend will bring nothing but the type of birrita en la vereda weather, so hurry and call that friend with the pool you forget about the rest of the year. A friendly reminder is that this may be the last peaceful weekend before the most frightening event of the month: the pre-Christmas shopping rush, aka that horrifying moment in which stores are increasingly packed with people going over each other to get a last-minute offer, at the same time the aguinaldo in your wallet goes decreasingly down until it vanishes away. Buh-bye.

As we are slowly reaching the middle of December, students are saying goodbye to their teachers, and lawyers are savoring their soon-to-come feria judicial, a new government is settling in in Casa Rosada. This will officially be the first weekend with Alberto Fernández as the new President of Argentina, which means one thing: this will officially be the first weekend with Dylan Fernández as the new First Dog. So maybe if you’re in trouble one day trying to figure out between two plans, such as going out for a walk in the park or eating one of your favorite treats, you can try repeating to yourself a new mantra called ‘WWDD?’ (What Would Dylan Do?).

Quoting young contemporary poetess, Rebecca Black: “gotta get down on Friday.” So let’s start there.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13TH

NIGHTTIME FRENCHIE FEST

La Marché is a fresh, lively and cozy fair of French cuisine that quite pops up all over the city throughout the year. For this particular edition, the fair will be held for the first time ever during the evening, which is cool (literally). They’ve also decided to raise the bar by giving space for designers and entrepreneurs inside the fair. This kinda sounds like a perfect solution to avoid get rid of the holiday shopping, while cracking the caramel on top of a creme brulée.

7:00 PM | Plaza Perú – Av. F. Alcorta y Salguero | Free entry | More Info

MUSICAL FRIGGATRISCAIDECAFOBIA

The eccentric song-writer, musician, and actress Juana Molina will be introducing a new EP named For fun. Consider this a farewell-gig to her last album, Halo. What’s with that funny name for the show? Well, that’s the scientific name for people’s irrational fear for number 13, and her inspiration for the evening on that same day. Clever. If you want to know more about her style and career highlights, check out the guided tour we published here.

8:00 PM | Complejoartmedia – Corrientes 6271 | From AR $835 | More Info

ONE TO GO

2019 is almost over, and Club Namunkurá will open its doors for one last Friday for the decade. Namunkurá is a club that has been keeping us dancing since 2005 to house music and freak beats in cool af underground venues, and has never ever lost its essence. For this time, a curated selection of dj’s will be making sure you move your hips to make Shakira proud. Let’s dance the last dance, 2019.

11:59 PM | Réquiem Club – Av. de Mayo 948 | AR $250 | More Info

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14TH

THE FUSION WE NEED

A great thing that has happened this year was the boom of foodie events, pop-ups and chef-fusion extravaganzas. Now, that’s a keeper. This one sounds both delicious and exciting: four chefs from four different asian restaurants come together to serve Korean and Japanese street food, for one night and one night only. With the ticket you get anything from the menu and a drink (cocktails, Asahi, or soju). Reservations are a strongly recommended if you don’t wanna miss this.

8:00 PM | Kyopo – Dr Juan F. Aranguren 3053 | AR $1,000 | More Info

GIRL POWER

Losing your mind over a male lead-singer of a rock band is soooo 2001. For years, female-led bands have been sidelined from festivals, or even more, completely ignored. Festival Grl Pwr came to Buenos Aires all the way from Córdoba to change this with an all-feminine, mind-blowing line-up. Ten bands, two stages, holiday stands, food and drinks, and lots of sororidad. And hello! Julieta Venegas will be there!

15:30 PM | Centro Cultural Konex – Sarmiento 3131 | AR $700 | More Info



YOU HAD ME AT SECRET LOCATION

Admit it, everyone loves a little mystery. And everyone loves great line-ups. Now, this party has both, and more: an unknown outdoor location in Palermo, eight different dj sets throughout the evening (and early morning), visual arts, and dancers. Basically, an artsy gathering for those who wanna dive into the summer’s greatest assets. Early birds tickets are gone, so you gotta hurry if you still wanna get crisis-friendly prices.

5:00 PM | Palermo – Secret location | AR $900 | More Info

NEO-TOKYO DRAG

So you think you know a thing or two about drag queens because of RuPaul? Oh, honey. Here’s the real deal: three years ago, the iconic drag queen and club kid, Le Brujx (RIP) created Trabestia, a party run by and for drag queens and the local queer community as a whole, and it hasn’t stopped giving us life ever since. Tons of new queens have performed live for their first time in this already mythical celebration. What to expect in this neo-Tokyo themed fete? Four legendary queens performing, lip-syncing and hosting the night away, a voguing performance, pop and house beats, and… the unexpected, of course.

11:59 PM | Beatflow – Av. Córdoba 5509 | AR $200 | More Info

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15TH

PAST, PRESENT, FUTURE

Are you the type of reader who enjoys opening a book to smell that ‘old-book’ smell? Come to this book fair organized by San Telmo together with the newly-rebranded Museo Moderno. It’ll be divided into three mini-fairs: antique, rare books in the auditorium, brand-new books in the hall, and collectible books and special editions that foresee the future of reading in Sala Yapeyú. More than 30 bookshops will participate in this event that won’t leave anyone without their perfect paperback match.

11:00 AM | Museo Moderno – Av. San Juan 350 | Free| More Info

DRAW ME LIKE ONE OF YOUR FRENCH GIRLS

Drawing can sometimes become a dreadful activity for grown-ups: “I don’t know how to draw'”- as if you’d need to *know*. With a couple of drinks and a beautiful outdoor ambience in the heart of Recoleta, you might fell like getting in the mood to give drawing a second chance. Just bring your inner Picasso and a dash of creative inspiration, markers and crayons are on the house. To make sure you snag a spot, register through the link you’ll find in their instagram highlight stories.

4:00 PM | Camping, Buenos Aires Design – Av. Pueyrredón 2501 | Free | More Info

