What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend: Coronavirus Edition

Hi there and welcome to a brand new installment of What to Do in Buenos Aires This Weekend, the only web column that gives you the weekly scoop on… well, what it says in the title.

You know, we had a whole post all typed up and ready to go. We had all manner of fun activities and events. Concerts! Art exhibits! Food events! Parties! Probably some sort of weird erotic poetry workshop! But then yesterday we were hit by a wave of cancellations when it suddenly became very clear that this whole COVID-19 thing wasn’t a fad that would easily go away. This is a pretty monumental thing that has affected, and will continue to affect, our daily lives in a number of different ways.

So we decided to do the right thing and call that post off. It’d be outright disingenuous of us to give you a list of events that would more than likely end up getting canceled within a few hours. Instead, we’ll take the SEO hit and give you a small, but more prudent, list of what you actually should be doing this weekend.

1 – Don’t Panic

Look, we understand that these apocalyptic vibes can be downright intoxicating, but do your best to stay even-keeled and calm. Things may be very scary right now, and the uncertainty of it all may feel like too much to bear, but you’re only making things worse for yourself if you enter into full-blown panic mode. Take it one day at a time and stay confident that everything will work out in the end.

2 – Stay Informed

Knowledge is power! Make sure you’re up to date on everything that’s currently going on, especially since things change so quickly. The gentleman in the image above may be reading a newspaper, but your best source of information is probably, oh, I dunno, some sort of online publication? Hey, as it turns out, we’re covering this whole Coronavirus pandemic thing, so read this article and keep an eye on our social media channels for more info.

3 – Take Care of Yourself

Look after your health, avoid large gatherings, and please, for the love of all that’s good, please wash your hands. Do it for the length of time it takes to hum Lolo’s guitar solo from the Miranda! song “Don“.

4 – Entertain Yourself!

Yeah, it’s a bummer to have to stay inside all weekend, but it doesn’t have to be boring! Read a book! Pet a cat! Entertain yourself with some streaming movies or television! Say, did you know we have a whole guide of Argentine content you can watch on Netflix? Check it out here!

That’s all for this week, folks. Hopefully by next weekend things will be a little more stable and a little more certain, and we’ll have some actual events to cover that aren’t in jeopardy of being canceled immediately upon publishing. In the meantime, please listen to our advice above — we’re all in this together! Everything will be OK! Wash your hands!