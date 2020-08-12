What does Fernández want from electricity distributors?

Share







Amid escalating attacks from Peronist mayors of the Greater Buenos Aires area against electricity distributor Edesur, President Alberto Fernández recently met with the leaders of the company in his Olivos Presidential Residency. It was Edesur, a company controlled by its Italian counterpart Enel, who asked for the meeting, looking to understand the reasons behind the aggressive behavior it has recently faced.

The meeting was also attended by Federico Basualdo, the new head of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (ENRE), and a former member of it during Cristina Kirchner’s government. Basualdo made a recommendation to the Executive Branch arguing it should nullify Mauricio Macri’s administration’s Integral Tariff Revision (RTI) for electricity contracts, similar to what is also taking place with natural gas.

