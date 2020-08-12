 Skip to main content

What does Fernández want from electricity distributors?

From The Essential

By | [email protected] | August 12, 2020 7:23am

edesur
Share

The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

Amid escalating attacks from Peronist mayors of the Greater Buenos Aires area against electricity distributor Edesur, President Alberto Fernández recently met with the leaders of the company in his Olivos Presidential Residency. It was Edesur, a company controlled by its Italian counterpart Enel, who asked for the meeting, looking to understand the reasons behind the aggressive behavior it has recently faced.

The meeting was also attended by Federico Basualdo, the new head of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (ENRE), and a former member of it during Cristina Kirchner’s government. Basualdo made a recommendation to the Executive Branch arguing it should nullify Mauricio Macri’s administration’s Integral Tariff Revision (RTI) for electricity contracts, similar to what is also taking place with natural gas.

Click Here to Read Full Story

About the Author

Avatar

Bubble Staff

author

The Bubble is Argentina’s guide to pop culture in English for foreigners and local English speakers alike. Launched in 2013, our website has had one goal: the explain Argentina’s reality and news through the eyes of pop culture.

See author's posts

Tags: