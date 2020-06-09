 Skip to main content

The six risks of the peso’s exchange rate gap

By Maximiliano Montenegro

By | [email protected] | June 9, 2020 11:00am

dollars
Share

The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

The restrictions on currency exchange in Argentina have led to the appearance of parallel grey and black currency markets, in which purchasing a US dollar can cost twice as many pesos when compared to the official market. This growing gap between exchange rates creates many short-term risks for the Argentine economy, so let’s dive into them and see some of the concrete issues that the country is facing.

 

About the Author

Avatar

Bubble Staff

author

The Bubble is Argentina’s guide to pop culture in English for foreigners and local English speakers alike. Launched in 2013, our website has had one goal: the explain Argentina’s reality and news through the eyes of pop culture.

See author's posts

Tags: