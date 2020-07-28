Seven key points in Argentina’s latest debt proposal

Share







Argentina is re-negotiating an estimated USD 66 billion in dollar-denominated debt under foreign jurisdiction. Alberto Fernández’s government has argued it can’t pay these sums under its original conditions, and is looking to issue 5 new bonds maturing between 2030 and 2047 in exchange for the current bonds, issued during the Kirchner and Macri eras.

The country has already made four exchange offers to its creditors, and sent this last one to the US’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with August 4 as the deadline to accept it, plus a potential extension of the deadline until the end of the month.

