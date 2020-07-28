 Skip to main content

Seven key points in Argentina’s latest debt proposal

Fingers crossed we make some progress.

By | [email protected] | July 28, 2020 8:00am

guzman-1
Share

The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

Argentina is re-negotiating an estimated USD 66 billion in dollar-denominated debt under foreign jurisdiction. Alberto Fernández’s government has argued it can’t pay these sums under its original conditions, and is looking to issue 5 new bonds maturing between 2030 and 2047 in exchange for the current bonds, issued during the Kirchner and Macri eras.

The country has already made four exchange offers to its creditors, and sent this last one to the US’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), with August 4 as the deadline to accept it, plus a potential extension of the deadline until the end of the month.

> Click here to read full story

About the Author

Avatar

Bubble Staff

author

The Bubble is Argentina’s guide to pop culture in English for foreigners and local English speakers alike. Launched in 2013, our website has had one goal: the explain Argentina’s reality and news through the eyes of pop culture.

See author's posts

Tags: