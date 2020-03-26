President Fernández finds leadership opportunity in coronavirus crisis

Share







Alberto Fernández rose to prominence suddenly. Less than a year ago, he was a not-too-well known politician when former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner nominated him as her presidential candidate, and many feared her figure would loom large as the real power behind the curtain, as Fernández struggled with a divided country and a base that was not originally loyal to him.

But the coronavirus crisis has emerged as Fernández’s big opportunity to rise as the country’s leader. With no big political figure showing any significant objection to his handling of the emergency and all eyes focused on the crisis, the President has been taking swift decisions over the past two weeks and making daily appearances in the media, either to speak in the country’s most popular shows or to address the population directly.

