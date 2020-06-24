 Skip to main content

Post-pandemic recovery will need less FX restrictions

Despite the recession, the demand for pesos fell.

By | [email protected] | June 24, 2020 12:00pm

The COVID-19 pandemic aggravated all the problems that Argentina’s struggling economy was already dealing with. As a response, the Executive Branch implemented a series of expansive policies to attenuate the impact of the lockdown. Given that tax collection plummeted due to the decline in economic activity, and that Argentina has no access to credit since 2018, the increased deficit was financed through money printing, creating an oversupply of Argentine pesos.

