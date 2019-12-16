What Kind of Porn Did Argentines Watch in 2019?

Image via The Verge Image via The Verge

Porn: love it or hate it, pretty much everyone watches it. And while I am personally depressed by how it’s impacting the way young people interact with and interpret sex and sexuality, that’s not what this article is about. With December drawing to an end, the inevitable “year in review” articles spring up anywhere and everywhere. Lucky for you (? why am I like this), the porn industry is no exception. Pornhub – one of the world’s most popular porn sites, launched in Montreal in 2007 – has released global data on the themes, trends, and activity that came out on top (heh) in 2019.

So, how did Argentina fare in the midst of all of these hot and steamy stats? Before we dive into our own viveza criolla, let’s see what was happening on laptops and smartphones worldwide.

Global Overview

Pornhub’s website received over 42 billion visits in 2019, averaging around 115 million visitors each day. Damn. In case you’re keeping track, that’s the equivalent of the populations of Canada, Australia, Poland and the Netherlands all visiting in one day. When it comes to content uploaded to the platform, a record-breaking 6.83 million videos made their way to the site; representing a totally bonkers 206 gigabytes transmitted per *second.* Honestly, I’m impressed.

What do people the world over search for when they cozy up with their favorite porn site? Well, beyond the typical influences that pop culture, mainstream media, and other worldwide events have on search, new trends began to emerge in 2019. The term that defined the world of search this year was “amateur” – perhaps a nod to the uptick in “real” people creating, shooting, and sharing their own content. According to Dr. Laurie Betito from the Sexual Wellness center, there’s a simple explanation for this: “Sex has become so much less taboo that those who get a kick out of exhibitionism can do so with very little experience or equipment. The message is: anyone can be a porn star!“

Other defining search terms: “alien” (OK, I won’t ask) – probably inspired by the whole storming of Area 51 madness, “POV” (point of view) – a nod to users’ search for a more realistic viewing experience, “mature” – go, granny go!, and “ASMR” – a reminder that there really is something for everyone on the internet.

Porn Habits in Argentina

Enough about that – I know you sickos want to read about what’s happening (fappening?) down here in Argentina. Overall, the country ranks in the 19th spot, which is quite impressive but at the same time not really that surprising. The top search term in Argentina was… “Argentina” – how self-centered are we, Jesus? This year, “MILF” gained a very impressive 77 spots, “anal” climbed 99, and “anime” was up 144. Put them all together and what do you get? Wait, don’t answer that. Other big searches were uncensored hentai (+ 922 percent growth), “Minecraft” (+ 524 percent), and “trans” (+ 474 percent).

The most popular porn star in Argentina in 2019 was Spanish-born Jordi “El Niño” Polla, followed by Lana Rhoades and Abella Danger, who I’m not familiar with but I’m sure are lovely people. Compared to other countries on the list, Argentina’s visitors were 82 percent more likely to view the “Transgender” category, 64 percent more into “Mature,” and 62 percent more into “Anal” videos. Remember, your kink is not my kink, but your kink is ok.

On average, Argentine users spent 10 minutes and 12 seconds on the Pornhub website, ranking 8th overall. The country ranked fourth in terms of the amount of female visitors to the site – 36 percent of people logging on from Argentina are women, up seven percent from 2018. How old is everyone? The leading demographic is the 25-34 bracket, representing 38 percent of visits. They’re followed by the 35-44 group, who come in at 23 percent.

If you’re interested to see how the rest of the world measures up, spend the rest of your day perusing the Pornhub’s Insights page, which has more information than you could literally ever want to have about porn around the globe.