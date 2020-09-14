Police protest shakes government, sparks conflict with BA City

Share







The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

President Alberto Fernández had to deal with an unexpected conflict last week, after a group of Buenos Aires Province policemen organized a widespread protest that escalated to a point in which dozens of armed officers surrounded his presidential residency with a series of demands, forcing most of Argentina’s political spectrum to repudiate the policemen and say they were putting democratic institutions at risk.

Click Here to Read Full Story