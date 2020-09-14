 Skip to main content

Police protest shakes government, sparks conflict with BA City

By | [email protected] | September 14, 2020 4:59am

President Alberto Fernández had to deal with an unexpected conflict last week, after a group of Buenos Aires Province policemen organized a widespread protest that escalated to a point in which dozens of armed officers surrounded his presidential residency with a series of demands, forcing most of Argentina’s political spectrum to repudiate the policemen and say they were putting democratic institutions at risk.

