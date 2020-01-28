Offbeat Argentine Instagram Accounts You Should be Following, Vol. 6

Photo via Pisos Porteños Photo via Pisos Porteños

Sometimes at The Bubble HQ we find certain Internet gems that really make us feel giddy. Such a thing happened last week in the form of MacGyver, an Argentine Red Tegu Lizard that is just killing it on Instagram at the moment, to the tune of 216K followers. This little guy, at first glance, had everything we search for: he was a dog-sized influencer that was weird and, best of all, had Argentine roots. Or at least that’s what we thought. Turns out MacGyver was actually born in Florida, he lives in California, and quite possibly couldn’t even find our country on a map if his life depended on it (that’s not to say other reptiles could, but you know what I mean). Sorry to say, then, that there’s no MacGyver on this edition of the oddball Argentine accounts.

But we *do* have porteño floors. And an influencer that works at a Chinese supermarket. And a really weird account called Kicillove. So give us a pass on the freaking red lizard, will you?

Pisos Porteños (@porteniosfloors)

When I came to Buenos Aires, a friend said that the best way to get to know the city was with your eyes aimed really high, looking at all the breathtaking architecture it has to offer. But this account took the complete opposite route and decided to tilt its head down, exploring the colorful patterns the decorate the floors all over town. And we can’t really argue with them, to be honest. Pisos Porteños is a collection of the prettiest, coolest and downright gorgeous floor tile designs you can find, usually reflecting the city’s rich past and cultural patrimony.

Extra points for the photographer’s two little feet that make their way into the bottom portion of every pic, a nice little leitmotiv. The account has also been extending its reach as of late, featuring some floors from places like Sevilla, Barcelona and even Tokyo. Catch some of our favorite local ones below and feel free to send your own version to join the community.

Teresa el Remanso (@teresaelremanso)

I’ve personally been fascinated with El Remanso Teresa for almost a year, but I’d never really had the chance to write about her until now. Her account is one of the funniest things on local Instagram and has amassed over 66,000 followers to date (plus the coveted verified blue checkmark next to her username). So what’s it about exactly? Well, the concept began as something quite simple: Teresa works at one of the… I want to say millions of Chinese-owned supermarkets Buenos Aires (this one is located in Carachapay, a bit to the north). At some point, she began to make short videos promoting products from the store, everything from mate to rice to canned peaches. Her personality turned out to be so damn infectious that her videos started to go viral and people now go visit the supermarket just for a chance to appear in one of her videos. The girl now even does these weird as hell – yet still adorable – sketches in which she plays a couple with the help of some Instagram filters:

I’m not sure what it is about Teresa. Maybe everybody kind of hopes their chino would be as buena onda as she is. Maybe we’re all kind of in awe that such a simple, sincere idea could go so far. Whatever it is, here’s to hoping Teresa’s popularity only grows and grows. But here’s to also hoping she has time for me when I go visit her soon to film a video about bizcochitos side-by-side.

politics. And I also know Axel Kicillof is one of the more divisive figures in Argentina’s current political landscape (especially with those sideburns, yikes). But hear me out for a second. Kicillove – the name alone should be reason enough to follow this account – is one of the funniest things out there. Written by what would seem like a teenager with a heavy crush on the Kirchnerista politician, it has everything you would expect from a One Direction fan page, only with local politics as a backdrop. The bio reads: “Our hunk, our hero, our love.” Just look at the following post that reads: “Give me the password to kicilog -heart emoji- to your heart”. I know, I know. The last thing you’re looking for in this section is to read more about boring. And I also know Axel Kicillof is one of the more divisive figures in Argentina’s current political landscape (especially with those sideburns, yikes). But hear me out for a second.– the name alone should be reason enough to follow this account – is one of the funniest things out there. Written by what would seem like a teenager with a heavy crush on the Kirchnerista politician, it has everything you would expect from a One Direction fan page, only with local politics as a backdrop. The bio reads:Just look at the following post that reads: “Give me the password to kicilog -heart emoji- to your heart”.

Or this other post that, well, check it out yourselves:

