 Skip to main content

New Central Bank restrictions won’t halt economic crisis

From The Essential

By | [email protected] | September 29, 2020 8:01am

bancos
Share

The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

The economic troubles of Alberto Fernández’s presidency are quickly becoming synonymous with those of the country’s Central Bank. Emergency measures to halt the slide of the peso are leading to other mounting problems, requiring ever-growing draconian restrictions that only manage to plug holes for a few weeks.

Click Here to Read Full Story

About the Author

Avatar

Bubble Staff

author

The Bubble is Argentina’s guide to pop culture in English for foreigners and local English speakers alike. Launched in 2013, our website has had one goal: the explain Argentina’s reality and news through the eyes of pop culture.

See author's posts

Tags: