Enjoy These NASA Images of Argentina from Space

Space Shuttle Atlantis over Argentina in 2002 (Photo via NASA)
Have you ever stopped to think about your place in the Universe? You know… Like what’s the meaning of it all? I know we’re in a bit of a crisis down here, but maybe you’re the kind of person that needs to be reminded how minuscule planet Earth is to kind of get a grasp on your day to day.
Well, if you are, we’ve got just the piece of news for you! NASA just released all its photographic and audiovisual material, without any restriction of use or paywall whatsoever. This includes over 140,000 photos, videos and audios produced by astronauts, robots (?), and workers since (get this) 1920!
The most interesting thing of all this is that it includes over 200 pictures of Argentina, including an image of thunderstorms on top of the Andean cordillera, a view of sand dunes in the San Juan province and one truly incredible of the Space Shuttle Atlantis just casually gliding over Argentina back in 2002 during docking operations. There’s also a really weird one of a guitar-shaped forest made up of cypress and eucalyptus trees located in the fertile agricultural region of Argentina’s Pampas.
Please enjoy and don’t forget… We are at the center of our observable universe, but it is totally unknown where we are in the universe as a whole. So take it down a notch with your mundane problems, okcurr?
View of sand dunes in the San Juan Province of Western Argentina in 1975 (Photo via NASA)
Photo of thunderstorms on top of the Andean Mountains in Argentina (Photo via NASA)
Located in the fertile agricultural region of Argentina’s Pampas is a guitar-shaped forest made up of cypress and eucalyptus trees. 2007 (Photo via NASA)
The cloud-covered Pacific coast of the South American nation of Chile contrasts with the Andes Mountain range and the cloud formations extending over Argentina. 2018 (Photo via NASA)
A view of cold water eddies in the Malvinas Current off the South Atlantic coast of southern Argentina as seen from the Skylab space station in Earth orbit in 1973 (Photo via NASA)
Patagonia Glacier in Argentina is featured in this image photographed by an Expedition 10 crew member on the International Space Station. 2019 (Photo via NASA)
Backdropped against the Andes Mountains near the border of Argentina and Chile, the space shuttle Atlantis is shown making its relative approach to the International Space Station. 2010 (Photo via NASA)
