Enjoy These NASA Images of Argentina from Space

Space Shuttle Atlantis over Argentina in 2002 (Photo via NASA) Space Shuttle Atlantis over Argentina in 2002 (Photo via NASA)

Share







Have you ever stopped to think about your place in the Universe? You know… Like what’s the meaning of it all? I know we’re in a bit of a crisis down here, but maybe you’re the kind of person that needs to be reminded how minuscule planet Earth is to kind of get a grasp on your day to day.

Well, if you are, we’ve got just the piece of news for you! NASA just released all its photographic and audiovisual material, without any restriction of use or paywall whatsoever. This includes over 140,000 photos, videos and audios produced by astronauts, robots (?), and workers since (get this) 1920!

The most interesting thing of all this is that it includes over 200 pictures of Argentina, including an image of thunderstorms on top of the Andean cordillera, a view of sand dunes in the San Juan province and one truly incredible of the Space Shuttle Atlantis just casually gliding over Argentina back in 2002 during docking operations. There’s also a really weird one of a guitar-shaped forest made up of cypress and eucalyptus trees located in the fertile agricultural region of Argentina’s Pampas.

Please enjoy and don’t forget… We are at the center of our observable universe, but it is totally unknown where we are in the universe as a whole. So take it down a notch with your mundane problems, okcurr?