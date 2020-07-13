Murder of Cristina Kirchner ex secretary revives old ghosts

zzzznacp2 NOTICIAS ARGENTINAS BAIRES, NOVIEMBRE 19: La presidenta electa Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner junto al secretario general de la presidencia, Oscar Parrilli, esta mañana en el aeroparque metropolitano desde donde partio hacia Brasil. Foto NA: DANIEL VIDESzzzz zzzznacp2 NOTICIAS ARGENTINAS BAIRES, NOVIEMBRE 19: La presidenta electa Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner junto al secretario general de la presidencia, Oscar Parrilli, esta mañana en el aeroparque metropolitano desde donde partio hacia Brasil. Foto NA: DANIEL VIDESzzzz

Share







The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

The gruesome murder of Fabián Gutiérrez, former private secretary of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, has brought back a few ghosts from Argentina’s recent past.

Accusations against the former president and her circle peaked during the last months of her second term, when Prosecutor Alberto Nisman died with a shot to the head days after filing a complaint against her, and during the early days of Mauricio Macri’s presidency, when stories of Kirchnerite-era were atop of the agenda and judges, media, and opposition politicians were all looking to uncover past dirt.

> Click here to read full story