Moro’s exit deals new blow to Bolsonaro coalition

From The Essential

By | [email protected] | May 4, 2020 12:39pm

bolsonaro
Brazil’s political crisis is escalating at neck-breaking pace amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jair Bolsonaro’s leadership was already being questioned by governors, cabinet members, its own military and a growing portion of citizens, including a share of his former voters.

The last and most significant hit was the resignation of Justice Minister Sérgio Moro, a central figure in Brazilian politics, who blamed the President for wanting to interfere with the Federal Police in order to obtain privileged information from secret investigations.

>Click here to read story

 

