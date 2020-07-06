More Than Half of Brazilian Workers are Out of a Job

Share







Brazil’s latest unemployment figures, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, was filled with records — none of them positive. In just three months, the coronavirus pandemic erased jobs that Brazil took almost three years to create, and left more than half of economically active Brazilians without a job, with social isolation crashing into the fragile cornerstone of economic recovery: the gig economy.

