Macri re-emerges with Cristina Kirchner-like strategy

As discontent with Alberto Fernández continues to be expressed in street rallies against him, former president Mauricio Macri took the latest protest against the government last week as an opportunity to reappear in public after a year without talking to the press, since he handed power back to the ruling Peronist coalition in December 2019.

Although the crowd was not as large this time around, Macri tried to ride the wave of the protests saying he agrees with its central themes, while offering some self-criticism for the failures of his administration and urging Peronism to get rid of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

