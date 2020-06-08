Is the COVID-19 lockdown losing popularity?

Share







It’s been two and a half months since President Alberto Fernández put Argentina under lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was politically successful, but signs of weariness and even active resistance to the lockdown have been growing under the surface, and are now emerging in some quarters of society.

So is an anti-lockdown rebellion coming? Or does the government have the resources to placate it? And how representative are these critics of Argentine society’s overall sentiment towards the pandemic?