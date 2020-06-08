 Skip to main content

Is the COVID-19 lockdown losing popularity?

This article was published on The Essential on June 8th

By | [email protected] | June 8, 2020 12:43pm

hambre
Share

The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

It’s been two and a half months since President Alberto Fernández put Argentina under lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was politically successful, but signs of weariness and even active resistance to the lockdown have been growing under the surface, and are now emerging in some quarters of society.

So is an anti-lockdown rebellion coming? Or does the government have the resources to placate it? And how representative are these critics of Argentine society’s overall sentiment towards the pandemic?

About the Author

Avatar

Bubble Staff

author

The Bubble is Argentina’s guide to pop culture in English for foreigners and local English speakers alike. Launched in 2013, our website has had one goal: the explain Argentina’s reality and news through the eyes of pop culture.

See author's posts

Tags: