Is Alberto Fernández looking to reform the Supreme Court?

After a few months of delay due to the COVID-19 crisis, President Alberto Fernández finally announced the launch of his much-anticipated judicial reform bill last week, but the news came with a twist, as it could also open the door to potential changes in the Supreme Court, contrary to Fernández’s campaign promises.

The Supreme Court will not be the direct focus of the bill, which will mostly address the highly questioned Federal criminal courthouses, creating new positions that will dilute the power currently concentrated on a few courts that have been at the heart of dozens of scandals over the last decades. But in combination with the bill, the President also announced a decree creating a special advisory committee where 11 law specialists will be tasked with recommending additional reforms, with the composition of the highest tribunal among the issues they will study, among other structural elements of Argentina’s judiciary.

