Is a new wealth tax coming when Congress reopens?

Share







Argentine politics are heating back up. After weeks in which President Fernández comfortably dominated the scene through his reaction to the COVID-19 emergency, the growing economic crisis, the dismissal of social security chief Alejandro Vanoli yesterday and the emerging prison riots crisis mean hot issues are growing by the day.

In such a rapidly changing scenario, government priorities can shift by the day, but at the moment one initiative is making progress and moving closer to approval: a one-time, emergency tax on the country’s wealthiest to plug part of the financial hole caused by the coronavirus crisis.

>Click here to read more