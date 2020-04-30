 Skip to main content

Is a new wealth tax coming when Congress reopens?

April 30, 2020

Argentine politics are heating back up. After weeks in which President Fernández comfortably dominated the scene through his reaction to the COVID-19 emergency, the growing economic crisis, the dismissal of social security chief Alejandro Vanoli yesterday and the emerging prison riots crisis mean hot issues are growing by the day.

In such a rapidly changing scenario, government priorities can shift by the day, but at the moment one initiative is making progress and moving closer to approval: a one-time, emergency tax on the country’s wealthiest to plug part of the financial hole caused by the coronavirus crisis.

