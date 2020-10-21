Infographic: Dollar ‘gap’ highest since hyperinflation

Share







Despite the little effect that the government’s constant economic tinkering is having on the run against the peso, President Alberto Fernández tried to convey a message against a massive devaluation last week, as the country’s highly-restricted official exchange rate continues to hover around 80 pesos per dollar while the free market value of the peso plummets.

But the government’s conviction about holding the official value of the peso at all costs has led to an explosive supply of pesos in alternative markets, as both big investors and ordinary Argentines try to look for a stable store of value wherever it’s available. Demand for dollars in black-market “cuevas” and in the legal blue-chip swap trades used to move cash away from Argentina is skyrocketing, reaching a new high above 170 pesos-per-dollar last Friday.

