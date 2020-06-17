 Skip to main content

Infographic: Central Bank’s emergency import closure

From The Essential

By | [email protected] | June 17, 2020 12:00pm

banco central
Share

The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

Despite the continuous tightening of the restrictions to buy foreign products (or currency) at the peso’s official exchange rate, Argentina’s Central Bank has still been struggling with massive demand for relatively cheap imports, and thus been forced to sell many of its dollar reserves every day in currency markets to stop a devaluation. With net reserves dwindling closer to zero, its head Miguel Pesce took a page from the Kirchnerite playbook in order to halt that trend before the full crash…

> Click here to read full story

About the Author

Avatar

Bubble Staff

author

The Bubble is Argentina’s guide to pop culture in English for foreigners and local English speakers alike. Launched in 2013, our website has had one goal: the explain Argentina’s reality and news through the eyes of pop culture.

See author's posts

Tags: ,