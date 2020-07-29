Infographic: Argentina’s party politics spectrum

Share







Argentina’s political alliances can be confusing. Internal disputes can be rife in ruling and opposition coalitions, and leaders discuss whether to join forces or not until the last minute before each election. But there are some patterns amid the seemingly chaotic nature of the country’s political spectrum that can make it easier to follow and predict.

One way to look at it is as a symmetric structure with two main coalitions that fight for power, both of which include people more prone to negotiation that lean closer to the center (such as President Alberto Fernández and Buenos Aires Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta), as well as others more ideologically firm, like Cristina Kirchner or Mauricio Macri. Right down the middle lie a few smaller groups that can be crucial to tip the balance one way or the other, such as Sergio Massa, Roberto Lavagna or the Peronist Governors, represented in the graph below by Tucumán’s Juan Manzur.

