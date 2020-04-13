 Skip to main content

How pandemic horrors shocked unprepared Ecuador

Officially, numbers refer to 4450 COVID-19 cases and 242 deaths.

The pictures of coffins left on sidewalks and dead bodies abandoned on the streets of Ecuador have traveled the world for the past few days, warning Latin America of a grim future around the corner if the control of the pandemic fails.

The city of Guayaquil has become the most hard-hit in the subcontinent, with a healthcare system collapse that has stunned inhabitants and authorities and reports of total deaths surging several times above average.

