This Argentine Holiday Commercial Has Melted My Icy Heart Forever

No matter where you live or what your life looks like, the holidays conjure up a mix of emotions. Maybe it’s a waterfall of nostalgia for your great auntie’s gingerbread cookies, or perhaps it’s fraught with stress ever since your parents got divorced and can’t be in the same room together. Or there’s a chance you use the time off to travel somewhere across the world, removing yourself from any potential political debates and/or emotional trauma and/or gross-ass dinner buffets. Whatever. But there is one universal experience that comes with the holiday season: TV commercials that tug at your heartstrings and leave you crying like a baby all over your best t-shirt.

The UK seems to do this better than anyone, with John Lewis, M&S, and Sainsbury’s spending more than most small countries’ GDPs on ads that will lead you to rediscover emotions you didn’t even know you had. However, this year Argentina joins the party thanks to a commercial by shopping mall Unicenter and animal rescue NGO Proyecto4Patas that encourages families to adopt adult dogs for Christmas, giving them the greatest gift of all – a forever home.

#RegalaleUnaFamilia – literally, “gift him a family” – shows the pure bliss and outpouring of love that comes from adopting a dog into your home forever. And since most people are assholes (sorry) who just want cute puppies, adult dogs often get overlooked, lingering in shelters and foster homes for months – sometimes years – before anyone even asks after them. Ugh, hold on while I go cry for a few minutes, my heart can’t handle this.

Proyecto4Patas is one of Argentina’s leading animal rescue NGOs; here at The Bubble we’ve covered their work in the past. Their partnering with a giant temple to consumerism – Unicenter, the shopping mall you’ve probably driven by many times when you’re on the Panamericana – provides a large-scale platform to spread the word about animal adoption (rather than buying some “purebred” dog from a breeder of questionable ethics) by telling a story that is simple enough to reach everyone and sappy enough to make you want to go out and save anywhere between 4 and 47 dogs right now.

Interested families can visit P4P’s temporary pop-up stand, located on the third floor of Unicenter, to learn more about adoption and to fill out applications. The organization prides itself on carrying out thorough checks and interviews to ensure that dogs are going to forever homes that truly will be forever.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I have some more crying to do.