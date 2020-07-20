Graphic: Has the two-week strong lockdown been enough?

Share







The Essential has dropped its paywall on some of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting possible, please become a subscriber. Click here to see The Essential’s prices and sign up!

The trio of President Alberto Fernández, BA City Mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Buenos Aires Province Governor Axel Kicillof agreed to return to a strong lockdown two weeks ago, seeing how cases were steadily growing.

But with the 15 days of Phase One restrictions almost over, stats on the spread of the COVID-19 virus are not showing much improvement, and the government is now between a rock and a hard place, as tolerance for the lockdown is diminishing while cases and deaths reach new highs.

> Click here to read full story