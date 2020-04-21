 Skip to main content

Graphic: Flight from peso accelerates in free FX markets

From The Essential

By | [email protected] | April 21, 2020 10:00am

dolares
Share

The Essential has dropped its paywall so everyone can access all of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting and coverage free, it has also dramatically cut the cost of subscriptions. You can become a subscriber too. Click here to see The Essential’s new prices and sign up.

The increased monetary pressure from circulating pesos is inevitably making its way into Argentina’s free foreign exchange markets, as the pandemic forces authorities to print more money and renew less of its snowballing debt.

> Click here to read more

 

About the Author

Avatar

Bubble Staff

author

The Bubble is Argentina’s guide to pop culture in English for foreigners and local English speakers alike. Launched in 2013, our website has had one goal: the explain Argentina’s reality and news through the eyes of pop culture.

See author's posts

Tags: