Graphic: Flight from peso accelerates in free FX markets

Share







The Essential has dropped its paywall so everyone can access all of its content related to the coronavirus. To help keep relevant reporting and coverage free, it has also dramatically cut the cost of subscriptions. You can become a subscriber too. Click here to see The Essential’s new prices and sign up.

The increased monetary pressure from circulating pesos is inevitably making its way into Argentina’s free foreign exchange markets, as the pandemic forces authorities to print more money and renew less of its snowballing debt.

> Click here to read more